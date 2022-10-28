Read full article on original website
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from someone in […]
5 children hurt in crash on westbound I-70 at Adelaide Avenue
ST. LOUIS — Five children were hurt in a crash at Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday night. The St. Louis Fire Department said five pediatric patients were taken to St. Louis hospitals. One had serious injuries. Four had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were described as "pediatric patients," or...
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
KMOV
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning
ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
St. Louis County police looking for missing 79-year-old man after he missed doctor's appointment
ST. LOUIS — Police in St. Louis County are looking for a missing man with COPD who needs his medication. Police are looking for Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Spanish Lake resident who has not been seen at his apartment on Sparkling Lake Drive in a week, and missed a doctor's appointment on Monday.
Carjacking leads to shooting and 4 arrests in Richmond Heights
Four people were in custody Monday morning after a carjacking led to a shooting in north St. Louis County.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform
The two suspects made off with his gun, cell phone and car
KMOV
Car thief shot by son of woman he stole from, Richmond Heights police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Richmond Heights are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen and her son shot at the suspects. According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the incident took place Monday morning in the area of I-64 and Big Bend Boulevard. A woman’s BMW was stolen in Sunset Hills.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
Police: Man follows car thieves, shoots one of them in Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS — A woman’s car was stolen in Sunset Hills, and her son shot one of the suspects, according to police. Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights for shots being fired, according to Colonel Gerry Rohr, Richmond Heights Chief of Police.
KMOV
2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
KMOV
Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street. A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man...
St. Charles man dies Saturday night in I-170 crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died following a Saturday night crash on Interstate 170 at Ladue Road. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. after a man was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions on I-170 North at Ladue Road.
5 On Your Side
