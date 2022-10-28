ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot inside BP gas station in St. Louis County Monday morning

ST. LOUIS — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting inside a north St. Louis County gas station, according to Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson. Jackson told 5 On Your Side the shooting happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday as a result of an altercation between three men and a woman which began outside the BP gas station located at 4403 N. Hanley Road.
BERKELEY, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newschannel20.com

Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband

HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Charles man dies Saturday night in I-170 crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died following a Saturday night crash on Interstate 170 at Ladue Road. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened at about 10 p.m. after a man was driving his motorcycle too fast for the conditions on I-170 North at Ladue Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

