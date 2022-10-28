Read full article on original website
Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023
The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues. ...
