Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys owner donates $500,000 to Abbott campaignAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
AIA Dallas’ Annual Tour of Homes Is Back This Weekend, Fully In-Person
Architect Andrew Meckfessel’s favorite thing about the AIA Tour of Homes, which returns in-person this weekend, is chatting about design with all the visitors. “It’s exciting to talk about architecture to non-architects,” he says. The annual tour showcases the best of Dallas architecture as chosen by...
dmagazine.com
An Architect’s Review of the Mustang GT-H
[Editor’s note: Michael Friebele is a senior associate with Perkins Eastman. He used to live in Dallas and has previously written for D Magazine. After reading a FrontBurner post about the new Hertz-only Mustangs, he offered to review one during a business meeting in Dallas.]. About the same time...
dmagazine.com
Judge Agrees: Dallas Was Within Its Rights to Shut Down a Poker Room
Bad news for previously legal Dallas poker rooms. Civil District Court Judge Eric Moye last week ruled that the city was within its rights to revoke a certificate of occupancy for the Texas Card House, reversing a decision by the Board of Adjustment that allowed the poker room to legally operate. The Texas Card House plans to appeal, and a spokesman says it will be allowed to continue operating through the process.
dmagazine.com
Taste Test: Will Dallasites Fall in Love with Dallas Sauce?
Last month, we reported on the existence of Dallas sauce, a beloved condiment in Belgium that purported to bring the bold taste of our city’s food to European fry shops and condiment shelves. But Dallas sauce had never actually been served in Dallas, Texas. Until now. Our public service...
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (11/1/22)
Duncanville Stripped of 2022 6A Title. The UIL state executive committee stripped the boys basketball of its title for using an ineligible player. Coach David Peavy got a one-year suspension, and the program got a three-year probation period. The player in question is a five-star recruit named Anthony Black, who had transferred from Coppell.
dmagazine.com
Shop for a Worthy Cause at Highland Park Village
The highly anticipated shopping fundraiser, Partners Card, kicked off on Friday, October 28th. Highland Park Village, Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination is proud to support The Family Place, the largest family violence agency in Texas, through Partners Card. Every purchase of a $75 Partners Card covers the...
dmagazine.com
Get to Know Baylor University Medical Center’s President Kyle Armstrong
Kyle Armstrong arrived at Baylor University Medical Center in the moment before healthcare would change forever. He was president of Baylor Scott & White-McKinney, a smaller facility with a family feel, when he was named chief operating officer at BUMC in January 2020. Running operations for one of the largest...
dmagazine.com
Medical City Healthcare Is Building a Nursing Pipeline in North Texas
In professional sports, many markets have trouble attracting talent to their team once the talent are established as players. While teams in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago rarely have difficulty attracting star power, teams in other markets have to find a different solution. The Milwaukees and San Antonios of the world are forced to be competitive by other means, often developing their young players to contribute more as they mature.
Comments / 0