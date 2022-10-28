In professional sports, many markets have trouble attracting talent to their team once the talent are established as players. While teams in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago rarely have difficulty attracting star power, teams in other markets have to find a different solution. The Milwaukees and San Antonios of the world are forced to be competitive by other means, often developing their young players to contribute more as they mature.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO