Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!
Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Best putting training aids of 2022: 9 devices to help you roll it pure on the greens
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! In this edition, we take a close look at our favorite putting training aids. Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.
What ‘White Lotus’ and vacation should teach us about golf | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re handing out cash instead of candy to trick-or-treaters in honor of LIV’s season finale. Let’s get to it!. Season 2 of White Lotus debuted Sunday night on HBO, but the show’s enduring legacy is already cemented: For at least the next decade, White Lotus will make Americans slightly anxious on vacation.
Formula 1 and golf-club engineering share a surprising amount in common
It won’t be long until Netflix gifts golf fans a yet-to-be-named Formula 1 “Drive to Survive”-style documentary series giving us an inside look at the 2021-22 PGA Tour season that was. Even though there is a stark contrast between Formula 1 drivers zooming 200 mph and golfers...
GOLF Magazine names three inductees to World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame
GOLF Magazine has named Randy Smith, Mike McGetrick and the late Ben Doyle as the 2022 inductee class into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame. “The three gentlemen we have chosen to honor with this distinction are wholly deserving of our praise given the work they have done to elevate the art of golf instruction,” GOLF Magazine Editor-in-Chief David DeNunzio said. “We have the utmost respect for Randy, Mike and Ben, and commend them for their considerable contributions to the game.”
The 5 keys to making perfect scrambled eggs, according to a golf club chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. What’s the best way to scramble? No, not on the course. We’re talking scrambled eggs, a sublimely simple dish when made correctly, which is the catch. Garret Martindale...
How this amateur punched his ticket to the Masters on Sunday
It was a busy Sunday morning for Harrison Crowe, a 21-year-old amateur golfer hailing from the beaches of Sydney, Australia. Where should we start? Was it when he shot three-under on the back nine at the devilishly prickly Amata Spring Golf Club in Chon Buri, Thailand, recovering from a shaky, three-over front? Or maybe when he won this weekend’s most consequential golf tournament, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship? Or should we focus on Crowe’s amateur career, which was prolonged for at least another eight months by his victory?
Solving the mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank irons
It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom irons in his Instagram stories. If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along...
LIV Golf’s season is over, but the question remains: Do you care?
That’s it, right? The reason we are into our sports, at any level. One question. Do you care about the Green Bay Packers? You watch the Green Bay Packers. Do you care about the high school volleyball team? You watch the high school volleyball team. If you don’t, you don’t. You don’t waste your time. And neither will we, so let’s dig right in and ask the question you, the pro golf fan, may have been asking yourself since June or so.
Despite collapse, Ben Griffin still having fun after wild ride to PGA Tour
Ben Griffin’s collapse at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday was not a quick death. It wasn’t one mistake that was the rookie’s undoing at Port Royal Golf Course. Instead, it was a long, slow bleed for Griffin. First, there were the back-to-back bogeys on 12 and...
This DIY swing enclosure can transform any room for winter practice
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
‘Things just never felt good’: Collin Morikawa dishes on ‘stressful’ season
Collin Morikawa feels old. That’s not to say he is old, of course. Morikawa is 25 years old, which is young, by any measure. It’s young for a golfer. It’s young for a professional golfer. And for all our disagreements as a species, humanity seems unified around the idea that no young people should ever be able to complain about getting old. (For clarity: You’re allowed to complain about getting old to younger people, but never older people. That’s the rule.) So Morikawa may not find much sympathy from the general golf populace. Still, he feels old nonetheless.
Muni Mondays: Why fall is the best time to visit Montauk Downs
It’s more than the changing leaves that make one of GOLF’s Top 20 Municipal Courses so special this time of year. An open tee sheet and a sleepy vibe in this historic summer beach town elevates an already-great public golf experience on Long Island. James Colgan and Zephyr...
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share at Port Royal
We’ve officially reached the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and several pros are seeking breakthrough wins at Port Royal Golf Course. Rookie Ben Griffin entered the final round tied with one-time PGA Tour winner Seamus Power. A win for the 26-year-old Griffin would cap an incredible comeback...
