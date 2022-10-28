ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk: No banned Twitter accounts restored before review by new council

By BARBARA ORTUTAY, TOM KRISHER, MATT O'BRIEN, Associated Press
Kearney Hub
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Kearney Hub

AP News Summary at 7:08 p.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
FLORIDA STATE
Kearney Hub

One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden tries to connect

WASHINGTON — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes...
MARYLAND STATE
Kearney Hub

EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?

The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul on Saturday night is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight, it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy