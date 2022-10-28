Elon Musk: No banned Twitter accounts restored before review by new council

Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 7:08 p.m. EDT
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.
Kearney Hub
Americans among dead in Seoul; Supreme Court takes up affirmative action; concerns following Pelosi attack | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including two Americans, during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend. The man accused of attacking House...
Kearney Hub
One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden tries to connect
WASHINGTON — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes...
Kearney Hub
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 9 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
Kearney Hub
EXPLAINER: How and why do crowd surges turn deadly?
The crowd surge that left dozens dead at Halloween festivities in South Korea's capital city of Seoul on Saturday night is the latest example of a deadly story that has been told around the world: People in a large crowd find themselves squeezed into a space so tight, it is impossible to breathe. Now, as fears of COVID-19 recede and people who have been cooped up in their homes flood into stadiums, nightclubs and other venues, what happened in Seoul could happen again.
Comments / 0