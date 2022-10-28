Read full article on original website
Omaha officer shoots driver at annual Halloween block party
OMAHA, Nebraska — (AP) — A Halloween celebration turned frantic after a man drove through a barricaded area and was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the shooting occurred during the popular annual "Halloween on the Boulevard" block party...
Atlantic Police report 9 arrests from Oct. 17-31
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue and his staff, report nine arrests took place from Oct. 17th through the 31st. In reverse order:. On Monday, Oct. 31….48-year-old Dan Christensen, of Atlantic, was arrested for Assault causing bodily injury, and for Possession of a controlled substance/marijuana. And, 42-year-old Albert Kintin, of Atlantic, was arrested for Public intoxication and consumption of alcohol in a public place.
2 arrested, 1 cited, in Creston
The Creston Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate charges, Monday, while another was cited. At around 11-p.m., 39-year-old Bithia Erin Whitfield, of Creston, was arrested at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center. Whitfield was charged with Assault – Intent to cause pain/injury and subsequently released on a Promise to Appear in court. And, 37-year-old Colan Kelly Hanner, of Creston, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct-Abuse Epithets/Threatening Gesture. He was being held on a $300 bond.
NE man arrested in Page County, Sunday
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports a Nebraska man was arrested Sunday for OWI/2nd offense. 39-year-old Bob B. Palmer, Jr. of Omaha, was arrested in the 1300 Block of 140th Street. Palmer was transported to the Page County Jail where he was held on $2,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.
Cass County (IA) Conservation Board Trumpeter Swan contest begins
(Lewis, Iowa) – It’s that time of year once again, for the Cass County Conservation Board to ask “When do you think the first Trumpeter Swan will arrive at the Schildberg Quarry?” Please call in your prediction (by November 22nd) to the Conservation Board at 712-769-2372, leave a message and return phone number if they are not in. Duplicate dates will not be allowed. For example, if a caller predicts November 25th, no one else will be allowed to predict that arrival date. So, call anytime until November 22nd to make your prediction! One prediction per family, please.
Stabbing incident under investigation in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Council Bluffs Police Department reports an argument Sunday morning resulted in an altercation that led to a stabbing. Authorities say Officers were dispatched to 3551 Avenue E at 10:13 a.m. following a report of a stabbing. Upon officers’ arrival, they were told that Ricky Pettigrew and Dylan Pearey had a verbal altercation that turned physical. Dylan Pearey then allegedly pulled a knife on Ricky Pettigrew and that Pettigrew was swinging a chair at Pearey.
Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Drug and Firearm Offenses
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa reports a Council Bluffs man, 39-year-old Theodore L. Snow, III, was sentenced Friday in Council Bluffs U-S District Court, to serve 130 months (10.8 years) in prison, following his plea of guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Snow will be on supervised release for five years after his release from imprisonment.
Man Faces Additional Charges Following Traffic Stop in Red Oak
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces charges following a traffic stop on Monday. Police arrested 47-year-old Terry J. Aherns of Red Oak near Highway 34 and 4th Street for driving with a suspended license through Iowa. Officers transported Aherns to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a...
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Teen cited following a collision in Creston
(Creston, Iowa) – No injuries were reported following a collision Sunday evening, in Creston. Authorities say the accident happened at around 5:40-p.m. on Elm Street Sunday, when a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by 16-year-old Sidney Kay Vasquez, of Ames, stopped at the intersection with Howard Street, but then proceeded into the intersection, into the path of a 2015 Chevy passenger vehicle, driven by 31-year-old John Berg, of Creston. Berg had the right-of-way, and no traffic control device. Police cited Vasquez for Driving While Suspended.Damage to the vehicles amounted to $4,500 altogether.
Glenwood Police report 3 arrests
Officials with the Glenwood (IA) Police Department, say there were three arrests over the weekend:. On Friday, Oct. 28th, 39-year-old Robert McAtee, of Glenwood, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree ($2,000 bond), and, 36-year-old Christopher Grow, of Glenwood, was arrested for OWI/1st offese ($1,000 bond). On Saturday,...
Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Shenandoah K9 officer assists in Clarinda Correctional Facility drug bust
(Clarinda) – An Essex man is in custody on drug charges following an incident at Clarinda Correctional Facility. The Shenandoah Police Department says K9 Remmi was called in to assist the Iowa Department of Corrections in an investigation around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Remmi was deployed on a vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
Adair County Sheriff’s report, 10/31/22
Adair County (IA) Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports two arrests. On Oct. 24th, Greenfield Police arrested 23-year-old Austin Emanuel Nash, of Greenfield, for OWI/1st offense. His arrest following an investigation into an accident that happened at around 4:45-a.m. in the Greenfield Casey’s Store parking lot. His Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) registered .245%. A second test at the Sheriff’s Office came back as .234% for intoxication. Nash was released later that same day, with a citation to appear in court.
'It scares me': National diesel shortage takes toll on Omaha truck drivers
The country is experiencing one of the biggest diesel shortages since 2008. That's with about 25 days of diesel supply in shortage.
Creston Police: 3 arrested on separate assault charges
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston arrested three men on separate assault charges over the weekend. Early Sunday afternoon, 29-year-old Zachery Allen Chumbley, of Creston, was arrested at his home for Domestic Abuse Assault. He was later released on bond. Saturday night, 34-year-old Clay Allen Brammer, of Creston, was arrested at his home for Domestic Abuse Assault/3rd offense. He was being held on a $5,000 bond in the Union County Jail. And, early Saturday afternoon, 36-year-old Douglas Edward Woodward, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. He was later released on his own recognizance (ROR).
