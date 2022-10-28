(Lewis, Iowa) – It’s that time of year once again, for the Cass County Conservation Board to ask “When do you think the first Trumpeter Swan will arrive at the Schildberg Quarry?” Please call in your prediction (by November 22nd) to the Conservation Board at 712-769-2372, leave a message and return phone number if they are not in. Duplicate dates will not be allowed. For example, if a caller predicts November 25th, no one else will be allowed to predict that arrival date. So, call anytime until November 22nd to make your prediction! One prediction per family, please.

CASS COUNTY, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO