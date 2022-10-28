Read full article on original website
Wyandot County Fair to Fill Jr. Fair Data Entry Position
The Wyandot County Fair is hiring for the position of Jr Fair Data Entry. That is a part time position. .Preparing informational packets for advisors for the upcoming year. .and Updating and Maintaining the ShoWorks program. If you have any questions regarding the position, call the office at 419-294-4320. Resumes...
Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled
A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
Alliance Spotlights Freed Center
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance’s latest Tourism Spotlight focused on the Freed Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Ohio Northern University. The Alliance called the Freed Center the epicenter for arts and culture in the Village of Ada. It features a 551 seat theatre...
Ag Society’s Annual Election for Board of Directors Taking Place November 5
The Hardin County Agricultural Society will be holding their Annual Election for Board of Directors on Nov. 5th, 2022, from 3-7pm at the Hardin County Fair Office. To vote for a director, you need to have purchased a 2022 Fair Membership Ticket. There are 9 positions open for re-election this...
HCSO Receives Grant from Ohio Traffic Safety Office
The Ohio Department of Public Safety, Traffic Safety Office has awarded over $22 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities. Almost 180 grants were awarded to 140 local agencies in 68 counties to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety...
Vehicle Thefts Under Investigation by Hardin County Sheriff’s Office
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of motor vehicles that were taken from locations in the Western part of the county, occurring over the past 4 days. A suspect in the thefts was taken into custody earlier today (11/1/22). The investigation is continuing. As always, vehicle...
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
County Road 10 Reopened
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road opening. County Road 10, between Township 25 and Township Road 35, reopended today (November 1.) The stretch of road closed late last month for a culvert replacement project.
Early In Person Voting Enters Final Week
In-person absentee early voting hours for the November 8 election is into the final week. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., today through this Friday November 4. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6. 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7,...
Kenton’s Holiday Season Kick-off 3 Weeks Away
The Holiday Season in the Kenton Historic Courthouse District kicks off in just three weeks. The Kenton Lions Club Christmas Parade will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday November 22. It is billed as Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade, and features over 40 Christmas and holiday floats lining the streets...
Two Men Arrested After Pursuit that Started in Findlay
Two men were arrested after a pursuit with Findlay Police officers early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to Best Buy Distribution to investigate a theft in progress complaint. Officers located one of the suspects vehicles as it pulled out of the grass from in front of...
Lima Man Being Sought After Pursuit; Home Invasion in Lima
A Lima man is being sought after a pursuit in that city early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Lima Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle being operated by Laroy “Knowledge” Page. The pursuit...
Marion Man Killed in Marion County Crash
A crash in Marion County this past Saturday night claimed the life a Marion man. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174. 36 year old Ryan M. Cox failed...
Obituary for Marley Sage Ward
A memorial service for Marley Sage Ward will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Friends and Family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Marley passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her...
Riverdale Lady Falcons Make History
Riverdale Lady Falcons Celebrate a victory over the Bluffton Pirates, on October 29. The District match up went to double OT with a final score of 2-1. The Falcons took home the district championship and moved to Regionals for the first time in Riverdale school history.
