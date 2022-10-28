ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Tony Swanson
3d ago

Tulsa nailed it. I didn't leave the Democratic party, they left me. They left me too, after 30 years voting for them, NO MORE. RED WAVE COMING SOON.

original porch monkey
3d ago

both parties have stretched too far in opposing directions. the country needs a strong independent to reel things back in.

Gordon Deere
3d ago

Sounds like women are ok with abortion, but I'm sure not all women.. but are you.ok with them deciding your children's gender without your approval, are you ok with the fact your streets won't be safer? Look at all the murder rising where liberals are running states with liberal judges. How comfortable are you paying high prices at grocery stores and gas stations

The Center Square

Gabbard endorses Bailey in race for Illinois governor

(The Center Square) – A former Congresswoman who ran for president in 2020 endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race for governor. Tusli Gabbard, an independent former Democratic congresswoman, endorsed Bailey on Monday. It prompted some to speak out against the endorsement. Gabbard and Bailey both spoke at...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker campaign slams Tulsi Gabbard appearance at IL GOP rally

CHICAGO, Ill. — The J.B. Pritzker campaign is lashing out about a campaign event scheduled Monday for Republican gubernatorial challenger Darren Bailey. Bailey’s being joined for a rally in Glen Ellyn, Illinois by former Democratic U.S. House Representative Tulsi Gabbard. In its statement issued Monday, the Pritzker campaign...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
thecentersquare.com

With one week left, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue campaign

(The Center Square) – With one week before the Nov. 8 election, candidates for Illinois governor continue their campaigns. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been campaigning across the state with various other Democratic candidates for statewide, statehouse and congressional seats. In Springfield this weekend, he rallied Democrats. “Are you...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Campaign finances: Illinois politicians spending millions ahead of Election Day

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As campaign ads fill your TV screens, mailboxes, and social media feeds, millions of dollars are pouring in to make that happen. Congressional candidates are spending in the millions, and Gubernatorial candidates in the tens of millions. While it may not be that high for our local races in central Illinois, hundreds of thousands of dollars are going into these campaigns.
ILLINOIS STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
wmay.com

Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey

They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
rcreader.com

Bad-News Polling for Illinois Is Actually Pretty Darned Good News

When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Your Illinois election day voting guide

On Nov. 8, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, the Capitol News Illinois team has – independently or in...
ILLINOIS STATE
positivelynaperville.com

Early Voting, Your Ballot, and the Workers’ Rights Amendment

Early voting for the November midterm elections started on September 29 this year. And, if you haven’t had the chance to review what and who will be on your ballot, you aren’t alone. Most people just aren’t focused on the fact there is an election coming up. It’s important to take the time to review who and what will be on your ballot before you cast your vote.
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

New Mexico House race wrangles oil and gas, climate change

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) – The candidates vying for a New Mexico U.S. House seat are clashing over fossil fuel industry jobs and climate change, setting up voters to decide whether to focus on the environment or the economy. New Mexico’s U.S. second congressional district is among a handful of...
NEW MEXICO STATE
25newsnow.com

Attorney General candidate DeVore joins local GOP to oppose SAFE-T-Act

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Area Republicans expressed their opposition Thursday night to the SAFE-T-Act, approved by the Democratic-controlled Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker. The McLean County GOP hosted a forum at Bloomington’s Freedom Baptist Church featuring candidates including Attorney General hopeful Tom...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
ILLINOIS STATE

