Kenton Civil Service Meeting Scheduled
A City of Kenton Civil Service meeting has been scheduled. It will be held this Friday, November 4. The meeting will start at 9 Friday morning in City Council Chambers. That is in the City Building in downtown Kenton.
Ag Society’s Annual Election for Board of Directors Taking Place November 5
The Hardin County Agricultural Society will be holding their Annual Election for Board of Directors on Nov. 5th, 2022, from 3-7pm at the Hardin County Fair Office. To vote for a director, you need to have purchased a 2022 Fair Membership Ticket. There are 9 positions open for re-election this...
Wyandot County Fair to Fill Jr. Fair Data Entry Position
The Wyandot County Fair is hiring for the position of Jr Fair Data Entry. That is a part time position. .Preparing informational packets for advisors for the upcoming year. .and Updating and Maintaining the ShoWorks program. If you have any questions regarding the position, call the office at 419-294-4320. Resumes...
Early In Person Voting Enters Final Week
In-person absentee early voting hours for the November 8 election is into the final week. 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., today through this Friday November 4. 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 5. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 6. 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 7,...
Motivational Speaker Visiting Kenton Students Tuesday
Motivational speaker and author Terrence Talley is coming to Kenton. He will speak to students and the community tomorrow (Tuesday November 1). Talley will speak to Kenton City School students from 1st grade up. At 7 Tuesday evening, the community is invited to a 10 Talents concert and presentation by...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Alliance Spotlights Freed Center
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance’s latest Tourism Spotlight focused on the Freed Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Ohio Northern University. The Alliance called the Freed Center the epicenter for arts and culture in the Village of Ada. It features a 551 seat theatre...
Community Trick of Treat Event at ONU Tuesday
After Halloween is over, you will still be able to show off your costume one more time. Ohio Northern University is holding a Community Trick or Treat on the campus in Ada tomorrow. It will be held from 6 until 7 Tuesday evening. Enter through the Main Street and College...
Y Updating Program Fees for Non-Members
Starting in January 2023 the Hardin County Family YMCA will be updating program fees for non-members. Monday/Wednesday/Friday Basketball will now be $15/month or $3 drop in fee if you are playing basketball with the group. This is not a guest pass option for individuals that want to come in on...
Dublin Restaurant suspended by Tax Commissioner, signage says
Noodle Topia, which is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd. in Dublin, has temporarily closed, and has been suspended by the Ohio Tax Commissioner, according to signs on the restaurant’s front door. The eatery has posted its own signage to inform customers that it is temporarily closed on one of...
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor
WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Three Blood Drives in November
There are three blood drives scheduled in the month of November. It will go from 8am until 2pm Wednesday at the Hardin Northern High School. The next one is Monday November 14 from noon until 6 at the Kenton Moose Lodge. The last one this month is on Monday November...
KHS Hosting Veterans Day Breakfast
Kenton High School is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast in the High School Gymnasium on Friday,. It will start at 7:00 am and will wrap up at 8 that morning with the playing of taps. Local veterans are invited to the breakfast. Contact the school at 419-673-1286 for more information.
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
HCSO Receives Grant from Ohio Traffic Safety Office
The Ohio Department of Public Safety, Traffic Safety Office has awarded over $22 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities. Almost 180 grants were awarded to 140 local agencies in 68 counties to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety...
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
