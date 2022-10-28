Read full article on original website
Tribute to ‘much loved’ elderly couple killed in crash
The family of an elderly couple who died in a three-car crash have paid tribute to them.Michael and Mary McDonald, aged 86 and 78, died at the scene of the accident in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, on Tuesday.The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands at around 5.30pm.Mr and Mrs McDonald were originally from Birmingham, but had lived in Tenby since 1982.In a statement, their family said: “Michael and Mary were much-loved parents to seven children and had 15 grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren.“They were devout Catholics who were actively involved in the parish community in Tenby over...
BBC
Thousands raised for funeral of 'amazing' Leicester teenager
More than £8,000 has been raised for the funeral of a Leicester teenager who was killed in a crash. Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died when she was hit by a car in the city on Wednesday. Her step-father said she was a "bubbly and outgoing" girl and they hoped to...
BBC
Tributes to retired Lundwood teacher and surveyor killed in crash
Tributes have been paid to an elderly couple who died after their car crashed into a wall near Barnsley. Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Wakefield Road, in Athersley, at about 10:00 BST on 13 October, South Yorkshire Police said. Mike Marsden, 87, who was driving the...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Electric bike crash: Cardiff father-of-six Ian Jones dies
A family have said their world "will never be the same" following the death of a father-of-six in an electric bike crash. Ian Jones died after the accident at about 22:00 BST on Friday, October 28, near Aldi on Caerphilly Road, Cardiff. Mr Jones, 61, from Heath, Cardiff, who had...
Family of boy, 12, crushed to death by a collapsed garage wall pay tribute to their ‘well-loved boy’
THE family of a boy who was crushed to death when a garage wall collapsed have paid tribute to their "well-loved boy". Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night when bricks fell on him and his father. It's thought their family lived at the...
Popculture
Beloved Radio Host Gordon Sparks Dead at 61
BBC radio presenter Gordon Sparks has died following a battle with cancer. Sparks, who presented BBC Radio Devon's breakfast show and was better known as "Sparksy," was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth, with Stephanie Marshall, head of BBC South and South West, sharing on Sunday, Oct.16 that the beloved radio host passed away. Sparks was 61.
BBC
Skipton: Man dies after being attacked in town centre pub
A man has died after being assaulted at a pub in Skipton, police have said. Peter Walker, 41, from Lancashire, was left critically injured as a result of the attack at the Black Horse, on High Street, at about 23:25 BST on Saturday. He died from his injuries on Tuesday,...
BBC
Sale firefighter killed in the line of duty honoured with plaque
A firefighter who was killed in the line of duty more than a century ago has been honoured with a plaque near the site of his death. John Johnson Hunt died when he was hit by a falling roof while fighting a fire at the Brooklands Hotel in Sale, Greater Manchester, in 1909.
BBC
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC
Finn Barker: Danger driver laughed at speeding footage, say police
A driver who laughed when shown footage of himself speeding and using the wrong side of roads in the Yorkshire Dales has appeared in court. Police said Finn Thomas Barker, 21, from Skipton, North Yorkshire, laughed at his "Stig-like manoeuvres", a reference to the BBC TV show Top Gear. He...
BBC
Fifteen taken to hospital after 11-car crash on M42
Fifteen people were taken to hospital after a crash involving 11 vehicles in Warwickshire. It happened on the southbound carriageway of the M42 between junctions 11 and 10 near Tamworth on Sunday shortly before 17:30 GMT. Motorist Richard Francis tweeted his "casual evening drive" had turned to "absolute carnage in...
BBC
Damage to sunken WW2 tank in Studland Bay probed by police
Damage to a historically significant tank that sank during World War Two has prompted a police investigation. The previously well-preserved amphibious Valentine tank was one of seven to sink at Studland Bay, off the coast of Purbeck in Dorset, during a D-Day training exercise in April 1944. But divers recently...
