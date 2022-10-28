An image of Paul Alexander at the age of 6 when he was first place in the iron lung and today at 78 years oldHistory of Yesterday. Paul Alexander was just six years old when he was diagnosed with polio in the summer of 1952. The young boy's respiration was interrupted as a result, and he was immediately placed in an iron lung. He represents a dreadful time in human history when polio spread over the entire planet. Each day, this virus killed hundreds of individuals and rendered much more permanently crippled. The iron lung was the most effective treatment for this illness because there had been little progress in medical technology.

13 DAYS AGO