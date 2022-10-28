ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys

A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
The Independent

UK will have enough turkeys for Christmas despite bird flu, minister insists

The UK will have enough turkeys for Christmas, a minister said as bird flu continues to exact a toll on both captive poultry and wild birds.Environment minister Mark Spencer said ministers are confident the UK’s “robust” supply chains and extra biosecurity measures introduced in recent weeks mean the number of turkeys on supermarket shelves this winter will not dwindle due to avian influenza.From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of bird flu.The move is an extension of measures already in force in Suffolk, Norfolk and...
BBC

Bird flu: East Anglian farmers rubbish new government support

Poultry farmers in East Anglia have brushed off the government's latest support package to help them limit the spread of avian flu, branding it "woolly" and "lukewarm". The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it would compensate owners at the "outset of planned culling". It said this...
BBC

No plans to widen bird flu rules in Scotland

Strict new rules to fight bird flu in England will not be replicated yet in Scotland, the country's chief vet has said. All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from 7 November amid the worst ever bird flu outbreak. Chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said the...
BBC

Dead birds found amid Burnley bird flu outbreak

About 10 dead ducks and geese have been removed from parks in Lancashire amid a growing outbreak of avian flu. The birds were removed from Thompson and Towneley parks in Burnley, the council has said. The authority said the numbers were "not large but have been rising" in recent weeks.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Stuck for the Past 70 Years in an Iron Box

An image of Paul Alexander at the age of 6 when he was first place in the iron lung and today at 78 years oldHistory of Yesterday. Paul Alexander was just six years old when he was diagnosed with polio in the summer of 1952. The young boy's respiration was interrupted as a result, and he was immediately placed in an iron lung. He represents a dreadful time in human history when polio spread over the entire planet. Each day, this virus killed hundreds of individuals and rendered much more permanently crippled. The iron lung was the most effective treatment for this illness because there had been little progress in medical technology.
BBC

The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend

What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
mailplus.co.uk

Lock your doors to stop migrants sneaking inside

RESIDENTS in Dover are being told to lock their doors to stop runaway Channel migrants slipping into homes to demand money, phones and getaway cars. In an extraordinary letter, Dover district council warned tenants at a retirement complex to take security ‘precautions’ after a panicking young Albanian walked from the beach into a lone woman’s flat and hid in her bedroom this weekend.
BBC

India bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 141, many still missing

At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat. A local official said most of those who had died were women, children or elderly. The bridge in Morbi had been reopened just a week ago after repairs. There was overcrowding on the...
BBC

Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster

Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
ScienceBlog.com

New evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after covid-19 vaccination

A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the covid-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy