‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
UK will have enough turkeys for Christmas despite bird flu, minister insists
The UK will have enough turkeys for Christmas, a minister said as bird flu continues to exact a toll on both captive poultry and wild birds.Environment minister Mark Spencer said ministers are confident the UK’s “robust” supply chains and extra biosecurity measures introduced in recent weeks mean the number of turkeys on supermarket shelves this winter will not dwindle due to avian influenza.From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of bird flu.The move is an extension of measures already in force in Suffolk, Norfolk and...
BBC
Bird flu: East Anglian farmers rubbish new government support
Poultry farmers in East Anglia have brushed off the government's latest support package to help them limit the spread of avian flu, branding it "woolly" and "lukewarm". The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said it would compensate owners at the "outset of planned culling". It said this...
BBC
No plans to widen bird flu rules in Scotland
Strict new rules to fight bird flu in England will not be replicated yet in Scotland, the country's chief vet has said. All poultry and captive birds in England must be kept indoors from 7 November amid the worst ever bird flu outbreak. Chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said the...
BBC
Dead birds found amid Burnley bird flu outbreak
About 10 dead ducks and geese have been removed from parks in Lancashire amid a growing outbreak of avian flu. The birds were removed from Thompson and Towneley parks in Burnley, the council has said. The authority said the numbers were "not large but have been rising" in recent weeks.
