ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

OJ Simpson Asks Elon Musk to Get Him Verified on Twitter, Social Media Goes Off

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DAsfa_0iqSd2Ej00

OJ Simpson, the notorious NFL Hall of Famer most known for his highly-publicized trial double-murder trial of which he was acquitted, loves voicing his opinion online. Most notably, OJ favors his Twitter account to post videos, often filmed from a golf cart or country club lounge, to share his thoughts. Normally, he weighs in on sports topics, but this time there was an exception.

Simpson took to Twitter to post a video where he congratulates Elon Musk on acquiring the platform, news which broke on Thursday, October 27. Then, he launched into a long tirade on how he wants to be officially verified with a blue check mark on the app, saying that there are plenty of fake OJ accounts out there.

Simpson’s pleas to the tech billionaire can be seen below.

“Maybe I can get authenticated,” he said. “Maybe I can get a blue check. I’ve tried for years to get that blue check because there’s so many fake OJ Simpson accounts.”

Plenty of users reacted to OJ Simpson’s video and request to Elon Musk that he can receive the coveted blue check on Twitter.

“That would be killer,” one person wrote, a pun referencing Simpson’s highly-publicized trial, dubbed the “Trial of the Century.”

People React to OJ Simpson’s Video Requesting Elon Musk for Blue Check

However, some people came to Simpson’s defense. One person wrote: “It’s long overdue!”

One person—hopefully ironically—wrote: “Mr Simpson is one of the original victims of cancel culture!”

“He might take a stab at it,” one person joked, including another pun.

“Don’t do it Juice! Be the unverified legend!” a final user wrote, hoping Simpson remains unverified.

However, after his spiel on being officially verified on Twitter, he started talking about his favorite topic: sports. Moreover, he talked about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ lackluster performance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Simpson went on to question Coach Todd Bowles, calling him a nice guy but saying the team may be missing the gruffness of previous head coach Bruce Arians.

Simpon was the only player to rush for over 2,000 yards in the 14-game regular season NFL format. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

However, in 1994, he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. While he was acquitted of both charges in criminal court, he was found responsible for their deaths in civil court. Simpson was also notably arrested in 2007 and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas, Nevada. After being sentenced 33 years in prison, he was granted parole in 2017. In 2021, Simpson was granted early release from parole by Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Business Insider

Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say

Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
The List

Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn

Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
TheDailyBeast

Elon Musk Pledges to Spend First Day as Twitter Boss Helping User Named Catturd

Elon Musk ascended the throne at Twitter on Thursday, and after swiftly axing the company’s top leadership, he tweeted, “the bird is freed.” His very next message: pledging to assist an account named @catturd2, which claimed to have been “shadowbanned, ghostbanned, [and] searchbanned” under the former regime. “I will be digging in more today,” Musk declared. Catturd2, whose profile photo is a white cat and whose bio simply reads “Chief Turd,” previously made news when Donald Trump retweeted the account multiple times after it broadcast election lies and tweeted in support of the former president. Catturd2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment; must’ve been busy in the litter box.
Boston

Gisele Bündchen raises eyebrows with Instagram comment

Is the supermodel's latest social media activity a subtle jab at Tom Brady?. Is Gisele Bündchen using Instagram to cryptically comment on her relationship with Tom Brady?. Since reports first broke of marital troubles between Brady and Bündchen, the supermodel has largely stayed silent on social media. On Tuesday, however, Bündchen broke her Instagram drought by commenting on an Instagram post from celebrity life coach Jay Shetty that many are interpreting as an indirect statement about her marriage to the former Patriots quarterback.
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

578K+
Followers
65K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy