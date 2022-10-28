ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwestern League football statistical leaders through Week 8

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLVMs_0iqSd1M000

Here are the Midwestern League leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Ryan Prescott, Willamette - (91 - 176) 1,528 yards

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - (83 - 147) 1,412 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (77 - 105) 1,022 yards

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - (74 - 124) 931 yards

Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - (62 - 123) 918 yards

Tyler Mikel, Churchill - (93 - 152) 836 yards

Passing TDs

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 17 TDs (5 interceptions)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 17 TDs (2 interceptions)

Ryan Prescott, Willamette - 13 TDs (4 interceptions)

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 11 TDs (5 interceptions)

Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - 11 TDs (7 interceptions)

Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 7 TDs (1 interception)

Rushing yards

David Brown, Eagle Point - 1,442 yards on 189 carries

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 926 yards on 142 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 636 yards on 110 carries

Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 618 yards on 158 carries

Noa Allison, Churchill - 544 yards on 100 carries

Darien Witham, Thurston - 373 yards on 66 carries

Ben Higginson, Crater - 346 yards on 49 carries

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 315 yards on 73 carries

Andrew Kelly, Crater - 314 yards on 64 carries

Will Dau, Thurston - 314 yards on 49 carries

Rushing TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point - 23 TDs

Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 13 TDs

Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 12 TDs

Connor Dye, Springfield - 8 TDs

Andrew Kelly, Crater - 6 TDs

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 5 TDs

Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 5 TDs

Darien Witham, Thurston - 4 TDs

Noa Allison, Churchill - 3 TDs

Aidan Chenoweth, Crater - 3 TDs

Will Dau, Thurston - 3 TDs

Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 543 yards on 24 receptions

Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 495 yards on 32 receptions

Scott Price, Crater - 439 yards on 35 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 410 yards on 32 receptions

Myles Brooks, Willamette - 410 yards on 10 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston - 395 yards on 13 receptions

Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 303 yards on 13 receptions

Pete Pennington, Churchill - 282 yards on 22 receptions

David Brown, Eagle Point - 247 yards on 15 receptions

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 215 yards on 12 receptions

Wyatt Graves, Eagle Point - 200 yards on 16 receptions

Receiving TDs

Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 7 TDs

Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 6 TDs

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 6 TDs

Luke Newell, Thurston - 5 TDs

Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 4 TDs

Pete Pennington, Churchill - 4 TDs

Zackary Sherman, Springfield - 4 TDs

David Brown, Eagle Point - 4 TDs

Wyatt Graves, Eagle Point - 3 TDs

Demetrius Cartwright, North Eugene - 3 TDs

Myles Brooks, Willamette - 3 TDs

Kaden Huff, Eagle Point - 3 TDs

Total tackles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 63 tackles

Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 61 tackles

Tyree Osirus, North Eugene - 55 tackles

Hyban Garcia, Springfield - 47 tackles

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 45 tackles

Noa Allison, Churchill - 43 tackles

Brian Brown, Eagle Point - 43 tackles

Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 39 tackles

Hugo Perezchica, Eagle Point - 37 tackles

Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 37 tackles

Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 36 tackles

Easton Raber, Eagle Point - 35 tackles

Tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 14 tackles for loss

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 12 tackles for loss

Hyban Garcia, Springfield - 12 tackles for loss

Connor Dye, Springfield - 12 tackles for loss

Ceville Pasi, Churchill - 10 tackles for loss

Corren Hester, Thurston - 9 tackles for loss

Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 9 tackles for loss

Ryan Lucart, Springfield - 8 tackles for loss

Noa Allison, Churchill - 7 tackles for loss

Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 7 tackles for loss

Bryan Lomeli, Springfield - 7 tackles for loss

Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 5.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 9 sacks

Connor Dye, Springfield - 4 sacks

Ceville Pasi, Churchill - 4 sacks

Ryan Lucart, Springfield - 4 sacks

Hyban Garcia, Springfield - 4 sacks

Hugo Perezchica, Eagle Point - 3 sacks

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 sacks

Corren Hester, Thurston - 3 sacks

Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 3 sacks

Bryan Lomeli, Springfield - 3 sacks

Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 2.5 sacks

Interceptions

Jackson Babbit, Springfield – 3 interceptions

Andy Womack, Churchill - 3 interceptions

Dylan Schifferdecker, Springfield - 2 interceptions

Danny Doan, Churchill - 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene - 2 forced fumbles

Darien Witham, Thurston - 2 forced fumbles

Nate Williams, Springfield – 2 forced fumbles

Hyrum Weiss, North Eugene – 2 forced fumbles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston – 2 forced fumbles

Fumble recoveries

Corren Hester, Thurston - 3 fumble recoveries

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene - 3 fumble recoveries

Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 3 fumble recoveries

Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries

Nate Williams, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 2 fumble recoveries

Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 2 fumble recoveries

Nonoffensive TDs

Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2 TDs

Dwyane Fotta, Springfield – 2 TDs

