Midwestern League football statistical leaders through Week 8
Here are the Midwestern League leaders through eight weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Leon Neuschwander
—
Passing yards
Ryan Prescott, Willamette - (91 - 176) 1,528 yards
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - (83 - 147) 1,412 yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (77 - 105) 1,022 yards
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - (74 - 124) 931 yards
Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - (62 - 123) 918 yards
Tyler Mikel, Churchill - (93 - 152) 836 yards
Passing TDs
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 17 TDs (5 interceptions)
Noah Blair, Thurston - 17 TDs (2 interceptions)
Ryan Prescott, Willamette - 13 TDs (4 interceptions)
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 11 TDs (5 interceptions)
Bryton Livingston, Eagle Point - 11 TDs (7 interceptions)
Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 7 TDs (1 interception)
Rushing yards
David Brown, Eagle Point - 1,442 yards on 189 carries
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 926 yards on 142 carries
Connor Dye, Springfield - 636 yards on 110 carries
Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 618 yards on 158 carries
Noa Allison, Churchill - 544 yards on 100 carries
Darien Witham, Thurston - 373 yards on 66 carries
Ben Higginson, Crater - 346 yards on 49 carries
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 315 yards on 73 carries
Andrew Kelly, Crater - 314 yards on 64 carries
Will Dau, Thurston - 314 yards on 49 carries
Rushing TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point - 23 TDs
Waylen Alexander, Willamette - 13 TDs
Devon Anderson, North Eugene - 12 TDs
Connor Dye, Springfield - 8 TDs
Andrew Kelly, Crater - 6 TDs
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 5 TDs
Tyler Mikel, Churchill - 5 TDs
Darien Witham, Thurston - 4 TDs
Noa Allison, Churchill - 3 TDs
Aidan Chenoweth, Crater - 3 TDs
Will Dau, Thurston - 3 TDs
Caeleb Kasperek, Springfield - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 543 yards on 24 receptions
Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 495 yards on 32 receptions
Scott Price, Crater - 439 yards on 35 receptions
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 410 yards on 32 receptions
Myles Brooks, Willamette - 410 yards on 10 receptions
Luke Newell, Thurston - 395 yards on 13 receptions
Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 303 yards on 13 receptions
Pete Pennington, Churchill - 282 yards on 22 receptions
David Brown, Eagle Point - 247 yards on 15 receptions
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 215 yards on 12 receptions
Wyatt Graves, Eagle Point - 200 yards on 16 receptions
Receiving TDs
Dwayne Fotta, Springfield - 7 TDs
Brandon Thornton, Willamette - 6 TDs
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 6 TDs
Luke Newell, Thurston - 5 TDs
Kelin Knutson, North Eugene - 4 TDs
Pete Pennington, Churchill - 4 TDs
Zackary Sherman, Springfield - 4 TDs
David Brown, Eagle Point - 4 TDs
Wyatt Graves, Eagle Point - 3 TDs
Demetrius Cartwright, North Eugene - 3 TDs
Myles Brooks, Willamette - 3 TDs
Kaden Huff, Eagle Point - 3 TDs
Total tackles
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 63 tackles
Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 61 tackles
Tyree Osirus, North Eugene - 55 tackles
Hyban Garcia, Springfield - 47 tackles
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 45 tackles
Noa Allison, Churchill - 43 tackles
Brian Brown, Eagle Point - 43 tackles
Aiden Pangelinan, Churchill - 39 tackles
Hugo Perezchica, Eagle Point - 37 tackles
Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 37 tackles
Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 36 tackles
Easton Raber, Eagle Point - 35 tackles
Tackles for loss
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 14 tackles for loss
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 12 tackles for loss
Hyban Garcia, Springfield - 12 tackles for loss
Connor Dye, Springfield - 12 tackles for loss
Ceville Pasi, Churchill - 10 tackles for loss
Corren Hester, Thurston - 9 tackles for loss
Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 9 tackles for loss
Ryan Lucart, Springfield - 8 tackles for loss
Noa Allison, Churchill - 7 tackles for loss
Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 7 tackles for loss
Bryan Lomeli, Springfield - 7 tackles for loss
Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 5.5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Hayden Weaver, Eagle Point - 9 sacks
Connor Dye, Springfield - 4 sacks
Ceville Pasi, Churchill - 4 sacks
Ryan Lucart, Springfield - 4 sacks
Hyban Garcia, Springfield - 4 sacks
Hugo Perezchica, Eagle Point - 3 sacks
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 sacks
Corren Hester, Thurston - 3 sacks
Isaiah Meashintubby, Churchill - 3 sacks
Bryan Lomeli, Springfield - 3 sacks
Elliot Bloom, Churchill - 2.5 sacks
Interceptions
Jackson Babbit, Springfield – 3 interceptions
Andy Womack, Churchill - 3 interceptions
Dylan Schifferdecker, Springfield - 2 interceptions
Danny Doan, Churchill - 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Tyler McAlpine, North Eugene - 2 forced fumbles
Darien Witham, Thurston - 2 forced fumbles
Nate Williams, Springfield – 2 forced fumbles
Hyrum Weiss, North Eugene – 2 forced fumbles
Vaun Halstead, Thurston – 2 forced fumbles
Fumble recoveries
Corren Hester, Thurston - 3 fumble recoveries
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene - 3 fumble recoveries
Jackson Babbitt, Springfield - 3 fumble recoveries
Savion Whitehurst, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries
Nate Williams, Springfield - 2 fumble recoveries
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 2 fumble recoveries
Joshua Bayne, Eagle Point - 2 fumble recoveries
Nonoffensive TDs
Ronan Schmidt, South Eugene – 2 TDs
Dwyane Fotta, Springfield – 2 TDs
—
