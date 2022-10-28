Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
TRTX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -9.52%. A...
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
Zacks.com
CNA Financial's (CNA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
CNA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 core earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9%. The bottom line however decreased 10.3% year over year. The insurer’s results reflected a decline in LPs and common stock as well as higher catastrophe loss, partially offset...
Zacks.com
LCI (LCII) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
LCI (. LCII - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Teleflex (TFX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Adjusted EPS View Cut
TFX - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.27 for the third quarter of 2022 dropped 6.8% from the year-ago figure. However, it topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. GAAP EPS of $2.16 for the third quarter showed a 48.6% plunge from the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Caterpillar, Amgen, Inventiva in Focus
AAPL - Free Report) managed to stem the rot in big-tech giants, and the sector recovered for the week. Moreover, GDP grew modestly in the third quarter, spurring hopes that the market has already bottomed out. With the Fed already seeing results from its stringent policy tightening and intending to go slow, fears of an impending recession are getting allayed.
Zacks.com
Ecolab (ECL) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ECL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.26%. A...
Zacks.com
Pfizer (PFE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
PFE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.09%. A...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Zacks.com
Catalent (CTLT) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, FY23 View Cut
CTLT - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents, down 52.1% year over year. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 38.2%. The adjustments include charges and benefits related to amortization, and acquisition, integration and other special items’ costs, among others....
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Zacks.com
Blucora (BCOR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BCOR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Legget & Platt (LEG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
LEG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.12%. A...
Zacks.com
Textainer Group (TGH) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
TGH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.33%. A...
Zacks.com
Arista (ANET) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Record Revenues
ANET - Free Report) reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. Adjusted earnings and revenues also improved year over year. Net Income. On a GAAP basis, net income in...
Zacks.com
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
ACT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 31.46%. A...
Zacks.com
Ecovyst (ECVT) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
ECVT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8%. A...
Zacks.com
IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
IPG Photonics (. IPGP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.47 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.64% and increased 5% year over year. Revenues of $349 million decreased 8% on a year-over-year basis and missed the consensus mark by 3.40%. The company noted that...
Zacks.com
OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
KIDS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
IDEXX (IDXX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 EPS View Down
IDXX - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15, which reflected 6% year-over-year growth. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%. Comparable constant-currency EPS of $2.23 for the third quarter of 2022 reflected year-over-year growth of 13%. Revenues in Detail. Third-quarter revenues grew 4%...
