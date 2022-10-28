Read full article on original website
Abortion Clinic in North Dakota Relocated to Minnesota to Continue Providing Care
In June, the Supreme Court issued its decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a landmark ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated constitutional protections for abortion care. North Dakota was among more than a dozen states with trigger laws in place, which in this case meant abortion providers had just 30 days to continue providing care before abortion became illegal except in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is in danger.
Disaster debris is pushing Puerto Rico’s landfills to the brink
This story was written by Camille A. Padilla Dalmau and María E. Ocasio Torres and produced in collaboration with 9 Millones, a digital media outlet based in Puerto Rico. With her six-month-old son balanced on her hip, Ana Arache walks through the beginning stages of a fruit tree forest on the island of Vieques, off the eastern coast of Puerto Rico’s mainland. It is July; the sun beats down and a constant breeze rustles the branches of growing guayabo, tamarindo, and mango trees. As she makes her way across the tropical-dry landscape, Arache points to the pink flowers of the acerola tree, or Caribbean cherry, a smile forming on her face. The trees have already given fruit, and the flowers mean they will bear more.
