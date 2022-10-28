Read full article on original website
WATCH: The Fleishman Is in Trouble Trailer Brings the Best-Selling Novel to the Small Screen
Jesse Eisenberg finds himself in a pickle in the trailer for Fleishman Is in Trouble. The miniseries, based on Taffy Brodresser-Akner's best-selling novel of the same name, stars Eisenberg as the titular Toby Fleishman, a recently-divorced 40-something ready to jump back into the dating world. Just as his first summer of freedom is about to begin, however, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes, leaving him with their two young children and no inkling of when she'll return.
WATCH: The Inside Job Season 2 Teaser Introduces Adam Scott's Illuminati Mind Eraser
Inside Job will soon return for more deep-state shenanigans. In a clip released today, the adult animated comedy takes us inside an unconventional group therapy: Anonymous Anonymous, where shadowy figures from the clandestine world can open up. Lizzy Caplan returns to voice Reagan Ridley, socially awkward tech genius and daughter of Cognito Inc. head Rand Ridley (Christian Slater).
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Melissa Villaseñor Was 'Struggling' Before Deciding to Leave Saturday Night Live: 'It Was About My Mental Health'
Melissa Villaseñor is opening up about why she chose to leave Saturday Night Live. "It was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and play it out in my head," she shared during an appearance on The Daily Beast's Last Laugh podcast. "At the end of the day it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple of panic attacks. I think it was just… I was struggling. I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. I was like, I don’t want to be doing that to myself anymore"
The White Lotus Creator Mike White Drops Hints About Season 3 Location & Cast
Mike White is already dreaming up The White Lotus Season 3. On the red carpet for the second season of the HBO series, the writer told Deadline that he'd love to branch out to a different continent for the next installment. "We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race," said White.
Daily Show Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Unsure He'll Stay at the Show with a New Host
Roy Wood Jr. isn't quite sure what his future looks like at The Daily Show. The comedian and correspondent, who made his debut alongside Trevor Noah in 2015, revealed he was uncertain about what was ahead for him following Noah's departure from the show. During an episode of The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, Wood said he'd definitely be interested if given the chance to take the reins from Noah, even if the details are still fuzzy to him.
Matthew Perry Fell Asleep While Shooting a Friends Scene
Matthew Perry once fell asleep midway through shooting a Friends scene, he reveals in his memoir. The actor, who recently began opening up about his decades-long struggles with sobriety and a near-death experience, shared that he wasn't always able to keep his addiction from impacting his work on the show. Perry, who played Chandler Bing, recalled filming a scene in Friends' iconic coffee shop Central Perk and falling asleep during shooting.
Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Cast in Disney+ Wandavision Spin-Off Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. While few details about his character are known, Locke is reportedly set to play the male lead opposite Kathryn Hahn in the WandaVision spin-off. The Marvel/Disney+ series will see Hahn reprise her villainous WandaVision role Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford will also return as Dottie.
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Loses Showrunner, Will Now Be Redeveloped
HBO Max's Green Lantern series is getting an overhaul. The comic book adaptation, which has been in the works since 2019, has lost showrunner and writer Seth Grahame-Smith after completing scripts for a full season of eight episodes. The series was originally set to revolve around Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but the creative overhaul will shift the show's focus to John Stewart, one of DC's first Black superheroes.
William H. Macy Joins The Conners in Guest Role
William H. Macy is getting cozy with The Conners. The actor, who wrapped up an 11-season, Emmy Award-nominated run as Frank Gallagher on Shameless last year, will reunite with former TV daughter Emma Kenney in a guest starring role on the Roseanne spinoff. Macy will play Smitty, a close high school friend of Dan's who comes to visit Lanford.
Maisie Williams Says Game of Thrones 'Definitely Fell Off at the End'
Maisie Williams also thinks Game of Thrones went downhill in later seasons. The actress, who played Arya Stark for all eight seasons, spoke about her experience making the HBO fantasy during a Twitch stream with her brother. The series, while critically acclaimed for much of its run, divided fans and critics with its final episodes. While discussing a recent rewatch of the show, Williams shared that she thought "it definitely fell off in the end." Despite this, however, Williams is incredibly proud of Game of Thrones, and says it "started really strong".
Westfield Residents Want The Watcher Fans to Stop Watching The Watcher House
657 Boulevard is still being watched - but this time, by fans of Netflix series The Watcher. Since Ryan Murphy's horror series premiered on October 13, fans have been flocking to the home that inspired the series in Westfield, New Jersey, much to the annoyance of residents. According to NJ.com, fans have driven to the town with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the house, prompting police to put up yellow caution tape and remain outside 657 Boulevard.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says They're 'Done' with Time Jumps & Recasting
House of the Dragon is done with time jumps and recasting. Following Sunday's Season 1 finale of the Game of Thrones spinoff, showrunner Ryan Condal told Deadline that the series would move forward in real time. "I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done," said Condal. "We tell the story in real time from here forward."
Trevor Noah Announces New Netflix Comedy Special
Trevor Noah isn't wasting any time moving on from The Daily Show. The writer-comedian announced today that he was returning to Netflix for comedy special I Wish You Would. Filmed in Toronto, Canada, the special spotlights Noah as he "hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry."
Ryan Murphy Says He Contacted '20 of the Victims' Families and Friends' While Preparing for Dahmer Series
Ryan Murphy says he and his team reached out to many victims' family and friends for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. While the record-breaking Netflix original has received some backlash from victims' families, Dahmer creator Murphy claims they reached out with the hopes of having people close to the victims involved with the series.
House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online Early
House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale has reportedly leaked online. According to IGN, the Game of Thrones spinoff has become the victim of a leak, much like its predecessor. How the finale leaked online is not yet known, but early streams of the episode have seemingly made their way online. The finale, titled "The Black Queen", is set to air this Sunday on HBO. The episode will see the battle for the Iron Throne escalate following last week's shocking coup.
The Good Doctor Star Antonia Thomas to Lead Apple TV+ Rom-Com Series
Antonia Thomas, known for roles on The Good Doctor and Lovesick, will lead British comedy series Still Up at Apple TV+. Thomas will star opposite Red Oaks breakout Craig Roberts in the series, which comes from a producer of HBO hit I May Destroy You. Still Up follows Lisa (Thomas), a free-spirited illustrator dedicated to her young daughter, and Danny (Roberts), a socially anxious journalist. Both suffer from insomnia and spend long nights talking - despite never meeting.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Announces Premiere Date
Gossip Girl Season 2 will arrive just in time for the holiday season. The second season of Joshua Safran's reboot will premiere on HBO Max in December, bringing back the characters played by young stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zion Moreno.
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
WATCH: The Explosive Trailer for The Crown Season 5 Teases Charles & Diana's Dramatic Divorce
The trailer for the controversial fifth season of The Crown has finally arrived. "The royal family is in genuine crisis," we hear, as the tension ramps up between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West). As Charles tells the Queen (Imelda Staunton) that he wants a "more modern monarchy", she replies, "I don't think it's my behavior that's threatening its survival."
