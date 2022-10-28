Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
As WYDOT struggles to find snowplow drivers, big storms could mean increased winter hazards
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is experiencing some difficulty finding people to work as snowplow drivers. “Crews currently seeing the most severe staffing shortages include Rock Springs, Hulett, Shirley Rim, LaBarge, Reno Junction, Patrick Draw and Muddy Gap, among others,” WYDOT said in a press release Tuesday. “Motorists may experience increased winter hazards like ice and drifting snow in these areas this winter, especially during heavy, multi-day storms.”
cowboystatedaily.com
WYDOT Says New License Plate Is Dark Blue, Not Black
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Good news for people who don’t like Wyoming’s new black license plate. The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Monday told Cowboy State Daily that the color of the license plate isn’t accurately represented on a sneak peak of the plate released by Sweetwater County.
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
buckrail.com
CWD detected in new Wyoming elk hunt areas
CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvested bull elk on Oct. 12 and 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region and are bordered by areas that previously detected CWD in elk. To the east CWD was verified in Hunt Areas 34 in 2015 and 48 in 2017. In 2018 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 66 to the northwest, and in 2020 it was found in Hunt Area 45 to the north.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon, Others Praise $85 Million Investment In Wyoming Special-Needs Health Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Between mint-green brick barriers, the aching souls of the 1930s once languished on cots. A shell of the 30s-era building still stands on the campus of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, but it hasn’t been in use for decades. Still, its existence serves as a reminder of how far special-needs health treatment has come in the state.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
ksl.com
Wyoming man killed in head-on crash in Uintah County
NAPLES, Uintah County — Police have identified a man from Wyoming who was killed in a head-on crash in Uintah County on Friday. Skylar Marrello, 28, of Casper, was driving south in a Mitsubishi Lancer at the Green River bridge on state Route 45 about 8:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
oilcity.news
Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment starts Nov. 1; Enroll Wyoming offering free assistance
CASPER, Wyo. — People looking to get new health insurance can find some assistance through the nonprofit organization Enroll Wyoming. Open enrollment through the Health Insurance Marketplace opens Tuesday, Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, 2023. The marketplace aims to connect people with affordable healthcare coverage, and Enroll Wyoming said four out of five people can qualify for plans that cost under $50 per month.
oilcity.news
Opera Wyoming to host fundraiser magic show
CASPER, Wyo. — Are you looking to be wowed while supporting the arts? If so, then Saturday’s “A Little Night of Magic” is the event for you. Hosted by Opera Wyoming, Wyoming magician Byron Grey will perform a family-friendly, two-act magic show at The Lyric on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. All money made by ticket sales will go directly to supporting Opera Wyoming.
oilcity.news
23-year nurse leading Wyoming Military Department’s new ‘Integrated Primary Prevention’ team
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Military Department said in a press release that it has created a new “Integrated Primary Prevention” team after the National Guard Bureau allocated funding to every state for prevention workforce teams. Michelle Mulberry, who has been a registered nurse for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
Summit Daily News
Wolves shot in Wyoming may be from a Colorado pack
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Voting on Constitutional Amendments and County questions this election-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Halloween weather gets a little spooooky-vosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. With Halloween approaching quickly, if you’ve been wondering what the weather will be like for your little trick-or-treaters on the spookiest day of the year, the National Weather Service of Cheyenne estimates warmer than the usual temperature for the special night.
NBCMontana
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish: Pumpkins may make deer sick, attract predators, so throw them away
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urged people to dispose of Halloween pumpkins rather than leave them out for wildlife to consume. “While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite,” Game and Fish said. “Congregating animals around food sources can attract predators to the area.”
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Heavy Snow In SE Wyoming Mountains Possible This Week
While the next few days are expected to bring pleasant fall weather to southeast Wyoming, a change later in the week could bring a blast of winter weather and possibly some heavy snow at higher elevations. But high temperatures could hit the low 70s in some areas over the next...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You wouldn’t know that Chris Roberts’ roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s New Black License Plate Is Getting A Mixed Reaction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents can get a sneak peek at their new license plate design, and so far the reception has been mixed. The new license plate takes a dramatic turn from the traditional design with large, white block lettering on a black...
