CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) has confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49. The disease was detected in two hunter-harvested bull elk on Oct. 12 and 15. Elk Hunt Areas 47 and 49 are located in the Cody Region and are bordered by areas that previously detected CWD in elk. To the east CWD was verified in Hunt Areas 34 in 2015 and 48 in 2017. In 2018 CWD was detected in Hunt Area 66 to the northwest, and in 2020 it was found in Hunt Area 45 to the north.

