World Screen News
Number of Video Services Used by Consumers Nears Double Digits
A survey in the U.S. and Canada by TiVo has found that the average number of video services used by consumers has risen to 9.86 from 8.8 a year ago, powered in part by increasing adoption of AVOD platforms. Per the TiVo Video Trends Report, AVOD platforms account for 32...
Disney Launches Exclusive E-Commerce Offering for Streaming Subscribers
Disney+ launched a pilot program in which U.S. subscribers have special access to Disney merchandise. Starting Tuesday, Disney+ subscribers can buy merchandise from Star Wars, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness before the general public and will get exclusive access to merchandise from Frozen 2 and Lightyear. The merch is available for purchase by shopping online at shopDisney or by scanning QR codes within the details pages of movies, series and shorts on Disney+.More from The Hollywood ReporterTim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Review: Disney+'s Latest...
World Screen News
All3Media International’s Nick Smith
Nick Smith, executive VP of formats at All3Media International, shares his thoughts on the state of the non-scripted entertainment format market today. From enduring classics to breakout new concepts like the buzzy The Unknown, unveiled at MIPCOM, All3Media International has built up an enviable format catalog to meet the needs of a diverse range of buyers across the globe. As executive VP of formats at the company, Nick Smith is ensuring the lineup—sourced from sister companies within the All3Media family and independents—taps into trends in the zeitgeist and can be adapted for the requirements of linear and streaming platforms alike.
World Screen News
Smurfs FAST Channels from OTTera
OTTera is working with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS on two 2D-animated linear FAST channels for The Smurfs. Smurf TV is the English version, which will be available worldwide, excluding North America. Los Pitufos is the Spanish channel, which will be available on connected TVs worldwide. OTTera will be handling the...
