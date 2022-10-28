ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death

By Andra Litton
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar.

Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately.

As KTSM reported, Byers was accused of ramming into 33-year-old Adrian Linton and his wife, Cecilia Chavez, multiple times, pinning them against the exterior of Adrian’s Bar in Central El Paso. Linton died as a result of his injuries.

Byers was facing a Murder charge and a lesser-included charge of Manslaughter. Ultimately, the jury acquitted Byers of the Murder and Manslaughter charges. He was convicted of Accident Involving Death and Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury for injuries caused to Chavez.

Linton was an Iraq war veteran and is survived by his wife and daughter.

