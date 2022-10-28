Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Comments / 0