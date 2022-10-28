Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 8 against Cowboys

The Chicago Bears (3-4) released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (5-2), where Chicago is looking to win their second consecutive game.

The Bears are relatively healthy heading into this game, although they’ll be down two additional starting offensive linemen. That includes center Lucas Patrick, who landed on injured reserve earlier this week, and right tackle Larry Borom, who’s dealing with a concussion.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ final injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Out

OL Larry Borom (concussion)

OL Lucas Patrick (toe)

Right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion. Center Lucas Patrick was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury on Thursday. That leaves the Bears down two additional starters on the offensive line, as Cody Whitehair remains on IR. Riley Reiff will likely get the start at right tackle.

Questionable

Removed from injury report

DT Armon Watts (personal)

Defensive tackle Armon Watts missed Thursday’s practice due to personal reasons. He was a full participant on Friday, and was removed from the injury report with no game designation.

On injured reserve/PUP list

OL Lucas Patrick (IR): Patrick landed on injured reserve after suffering a toe injury in Week 7. He’s eligible to return in Week 12 against the Jets.

OL Cody Whitehair (IR): Whitehair was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. He’s eligible to return in Week 9 against the Dolphins.

LB Matt Adams (IR): Adams landed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in Week 5. He had just returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury. Adams is eligible to return in Week 10 against the Lions.

WR Byron Pringle (IR): Pringle suffered a calf injury that landed him on short-term IR, which leaves Chicago down a top receiver. Pringle is eligible to return in Week 8.

OL Alex Leatherwood (NFI): Leatherwood was placed on the non-football illness list in Week 2, with what was reported to be mononucleosis. Leatherwood is eligible to return in Week 6.

CB Tavon Young (IR): Young was placed on IR (with an undisclosed injury) ahead of the final roster deadline, which ended his season.

OL Doug Kramer (IR): Kramer suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on IR. Kramer, the only rookie draft selection who didn’t make the roster because of injury, is done for the year.

WR Tajae Sharpe (IR): Sharpe made the initial 53-man roster, but he was placed on IR with a rib injury. Since the move happened before the deadline, Sharpe is done for the year.

WR David Moore (IR): Moore suffered a lower leg injury back in training camp that landed him on IR and ended his season.

OL Dakota Dozier (IR): Way back in minicamp, Dozier suffered an ACL injury that ended his season.