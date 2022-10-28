Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission approves contract with consulting firm for programs regarding ambulance
The Grundy County Commission on November 1st approved contracting with a consulting firm for two programs regarding ambulance billing. The county will contract with the Public Consulting Group to help with Ground Emergency Transport regarding Medicaid and the Ground Ambulance Data Collection System regarding Medicare. It was reported on October...
kttn.com
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees terminated from jobs
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees have been terminated from their jobs. Facebook posts indicate Paramedic Jenny Hunter and Emergency Medical Technician Carrie Evans were released on Wednesday. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the Grundy County Commission does not deal with the hiring and firing of ambulance employees. Ambulance Director Sarah...
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 31 – November 6. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp...
kttn.com
Annual meeting of North Central Missouri Fair Board is November 3rd
The annual meeting is coming up Thursday night, November 3, 2022, for the North Central Missouri Fair Board. This meeting will begin at 6 pm in the THS Ag Building and anyone interested in joining the North Central Missouri Fair Board is encouraged to attend. Officers and board members will...
kttn.com
Saturday morning fundraiser clears $300 for Trenton Mascots Program
A fundraising breakfast on Saturday morning for the mascots programs at Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School raised slightly over $500 before expenses. Mascots advisor Dave Burkeybile estimated those expenses will be approximately $200, leaving approximately $300 to go towards the program’s operational costs. Those costs include new costumes in the future, and donations the mascots programs make to civic projects.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Halloween
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 69 calls for service Monday, including providing assistance with traffic for BOOFEST in downtown Chillicothe. 7:54 AM, Officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Street & Mohawk Road for a two-vehicle accident. Both drivers were transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further medical attention.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
kcur.org
In Chillicothe, Missouri, voters feel the Democratic Party left their rural concerns behind
Making sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
kttn.com
Awards and proficiency winners at National FFA Convention announced
The 95th annual National FFA Convention wrapped up Saturday with the awarding of American FFA degrees. You can see those that were eligible to receive the American FFA Degree at this link. National proficiency award winners also were announced. Gracyn Rongey of the Trenton FFA won a silver award in...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College National Roll Call event set for Veteran’s Day
In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College will participate in the National Roll Call Event taking place at college campuses across the nation. The National Roll Call will be held at noon on Friday, November 11, in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC main campus in Trenton, MO. Members of the public are invited to attend.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed in Friday afternoon crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, three miles south of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a northbound van driven by Gregory L. Porter,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Darletta Jane (Dean) Drennan
Darletta Drennan, an 82 year old former Trenton resident, passed away at 9:17 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Parkview Health Care in Bolivar, MO. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 4,2022 at Half Rock Cemetery. Open viewing will be Thursday, November 3,2022 from 9:00 until 6:00 at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to Half Rock Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kchi.com
Carroll County Drug Arrest
A Richmond resident was arrested Monday in Carroll County. Thirty-four-year-old Molly S Carroll was arrested at about 3:24 pm by State Troopers in Carroll County. The arrest was for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and pills. She was taken to the Ray County Jail.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dora Nadolski
Dora Nadolski was born May 2nd, 1937 in Milan Missouri to Harold and Dora Glidewell of Northern Missouri. She grew up in Mercer County, was born again in Christ around the age of 13, and was baptized soon thereafter. She attended Westport High School in Kansas City, MO went to...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jule H. Terrill
Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Jule was born on November 13, 1930, the son of George and Elizabeth (Holmes) Terrill in Gallatin, MO, where he was raised in a Christian home. On December 14th, 1941 he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized. As a young boy, Jule worked during the summers picking strawberries, mowing yards, and delivering the St. Joseph Newspaper. Later he worked at Davis Drugstore and Kings Drugstore. Jule was a lifetime resident of Gallatin and a 1948 graduate of Gallatin High School. He married Beverly Brown on June 1st, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from March 1952 until his honorable discharge in February 1954.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Greg Querry
Greg Querry, 66, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 2, 1956, in Bethany, Missouri the son of Charles Eugene and Patricia Jeanne (Fitzpatrick) Querry. On October 22, 1977, he married Connie Parsons in Bethany, Missouri. She survives of...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Mary Evelyn (Whitacre) Babb
Mary Evelyn Babb, a 91year old former Trenton resident, passed away from this earthly life into the presence of her Lord at 6:19 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Care Center in Waco, TX. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First...
kchi.com
Arrest In Livingston County
One arrest is reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the local counties. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph P Anderson of Brookfield was arrested in Livingston County at about 10:23 am Friday for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and on a Caldwell County warrant for alleged no seat belt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Carroll County
A Ludlow man was arrested Saturday in Carroll County. State Troopers arrested 21-year-old Hunter K Shipley for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right side of the road. He was processed and released.
