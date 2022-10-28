Read full article on original website
Is It Too Early to Start Putting up Christmas Lights?
Is it too early to start putting up your annual Christmas lights? It's all a matter of opinion. I personally feel that now is the time to start decorating your home with lots of colorful Christmas lights and ornaments. There's no rule about when and where you can hang Christmas lights.
Spooky Vibes Radiate from This $1.6 Million Home in Lake, MI
This feels appropriate for Halloween. This house doesn't feature scary decorations or tales of lingering ghosts. But, something about the vibe of this house just feels a bit spooky. At least, from the outside. The house, located at 6340 W Cadillac Drive in Lake, Michigan, is currently selling for $1,600,000....
Is There Anything Cozy About Michigan in the Winter? Lots of Places!
Wintertime can be one of the coziest times of the year. Here in Michigan we certainly have a lot of cozy time to enjoy, that is if you just enjoy. I know, the cold, the clouds, and the lack of sunshine can really put a damper on the winter season, but you have to make the most of what we have. And, according to the website My Dating Advisor, we're lucky to have some of the coziest small towns in America!
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had three capitals between two cities. The...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Why is TikTok Throwing Shade on Ohio?
It's easy to understand why Michigan makes fun of Ohio, but why is the whole world going after the Buckeye state?. Michiganders have made Ohio jokes for generations. The Michigan vs Ohio rivalry is long and strong. Two weeks ago a man from outside of the United States that goes by Manishh uploaded a video that has already been viewed 1.2 million times asking Americans this question,
Which Halloween Song Do Michigan Residents Like to Hear the Most?
Every year at Halloween there are several different surveys: "What is everyone's favorite candy?" or "What is the favorite costume this year?" They usually also release a poll on everyone's favorite Halloween song. To set the record straight, there really aren't many songs that are recorded just for Halloween. Most...
Two Michigan Guys Explore an Abandoned WW2 Bunker Complex
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Pearl Harbor, December 1941. It was the attack heard 'round the world that escalated World War II to higher levels. Not only that, but a whole village...
Catch a Flight! 15 Unique Food and Drink Flights in West Michigan
Is there anything better than getting to try a little bit of everything?. I don't think so! I love a big menu at restaurants and my favorite meal would probably be just chowing down on a bunch of appetizers. So, food and drink flights are right up my alley. You...
Oh, Michigan, These Five Weather Memes Are So You
When all else fails, we can talk about everyone's favorite subject: The weather. Here in Michigan, we love to talk about it - and complain about it - almost as much as we do the damn roads. Just for fun, we found the five best weather memes that are floating...
Amazing Roll Cloud Recorded Rolling Over Lake Michigan
The first thing I thought when I saw this video of a roll cloud moving over Lake Michigan was literally, "What the heck is happening on Lake Michigan?" I have never heard of a roll cloud and I've been here my whole life. But one was filmed by a guy...
New 58-Mile Trail Makes it Possible for Michiganders to Bike All The Way to Chicago
Both cycling and outdoor advocates alike are pushing for an already partially-finished greenway trail to move on to the final stages of completion. Original plans for the Marquette Greenway trail date all the way back to 2003. Now nearly 20 years later cyclists across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan hope to make this dream become a reality.
Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders
Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
Chicago Man Floats in Lake Michigan with Cork Suit
Move over Wright Brothers, we're floating over here. Sure, it was pretty impressive when the Wright Brothers flew the first aircraft in 1903. But, did they invent a cork suit that would make the human body buoyant? Nope!. Kerry Haulotte is a 64-year-old Chicago resident who spent 130 hours creating...
This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food
Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
Are Digital License Plates Making Their Way To Michigan?
Everything in the world around us is slowly becoming digital, it's almost to the point where we're closer to being completely digital than we are to the beginning of the digital takeover. From credit cards, to work meetings, to even school, we have figured out a way to make everything...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party
Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
