ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1049 The Edge

Spooky Vibes Radiate from This $1.6 Million Home in Lake, MI

This feels appropriate for Halloween. This house doesn't feature scary decorations or tales of lingering ghosts. But, something about the vibe of this house just feels a bit spooky. At least, from the outside. The house, located at 6340 W Cadillac Drive in Lake, Michigan, is currently selling for $1,600,000....
LAKE, MI
1049 The Edge

Is There Anything Cozy About Michigan in the Winter? Lots of Places!

Wintertime can be one of the coziest times of the year. Here in Michigan we certainly have a lot of cozy time to enjoy, that is if you just enjoy. I know, the cold, the clouds, and the lack of sunshine can really put a damper on the winter season, but you have to make the most of what we have. And, according to the website My Dating Advisor, we're lucky to have some of the coziest small towns in America!
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had three capitals between two cities. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
1049 The Edge

Why is TikTok Throwing Shade on Ohio?

It's easy to understand why Michigan makes fun of Ohio, but why is the whole world going after the Buckeye state?. Michiganders have made Ohio jokes for generations. The Michigan vs Ohio rivalry is long and strong. Two weeks ago a man from outside of the United States that goes by Manishh uploaded a video that has already been viewed 1.2 million times asking Americans this question,
OHIO STATE
1049 The Edge

Two Michigan Guys Explore an Abandoned WW2 Bunker Complex

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Pearl Harbor, December 1941. It was the attack heard 'round the world that escalated World War II to higher levels. Not only that, but a whole village...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Chicago Man Floats in Lake Michigan with Cork Suit

Move over Wright Brothers, we're floating over here. Sure, it was pretty impressive when the Wright Brothers flew the first aircraft in 1903. But, did they invent a cork suit that would make the human body buoyant? Nope!. Kerry Haulotte is a 64-year-old Chicago resident who spent 130 hours creating...
CHICAGO, IL
1049 The Edge

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

5 Tips For The Best Michigan Friends-Giving Party

Thanksgiving Day is mostly reserved for big family gatherings (at least in my family). Someone will spend all day stuffing a duck into a goose into a turkey and trying not to burn the house down, or themselves to death, while deep frying birds. Don't get me wrong, I love spending time with my family! But there's something even better about getting your close group of friends together to hang. If you have or haven't done a friends-giving, these five tips will help you have the best time!
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy