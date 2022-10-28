ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona Curve ballpark receives $2.4 million for renovation

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve ballpark has received a $2.4 million award to help renovate the stadium.

State Senator Judy Ward (R-30) and Representative Lou Schmitt (R-79) announced Peoples Natural Gas Field at 1000 Park Ave off I-99 in Altoona was awarded the money through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

“Peoples Natural Gas Field, home of our Altoona Curve, is one of the most beautiful baseball stadiums anywhere and offers our area great family-friendly entertainment. It is a gem, a community asset, and a major economic driver for Blair County and the region,” Ward said. “In recent meetings with Blair County leaders and Altoona Curve management, it became apparent that new MLB requirements were forcing stadium upgrades that posed a major challenge for the county and the team. As the Altoona Curve prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary season here, I am thrilled about this state investment that will help maintain and upgrade our magnificent ballpark and keep minor league baseball in our area for years to come.”

The funds will reportedly be used to renovate the stadium, including overhauls to the Home Club and Visiting Club facilities as well as other team facility and stadium maintenance upgrades.

“At a time when Major League Baseball has altered the minor league system, this funding will help keep the Curve here in Altoona,” Schmitt said. “The team not only provides sporting entertainment to residents but also numerous jobs for the proud folks of Blair County.”

The ballpark opened in April 1999 and was modeled after a railroad roundhouse to honor the city’s industrial history.

