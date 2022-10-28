Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family builds 35-foot pirate ship for Halloween display
LAKE MARY, Fla. - An elaborate Halloween display is the talk of one neighborhood in Lake Mary, Florida. The family who lives there has been putting up big Halloween displays for years. This year, the Akus family put together a pirate theme, including a 35-foot-long ship, music, props, and even...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Florida mother missing for more than a decade
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - What happened to Lacey Buenfil? The Florida mom has been missing for more than a decade and her disappearance remains unsolved. Buenfil, a mother of three, was last seen on surveillance video in 2011 at a gas station in Lake County. "I just absolutely fell in...
fox35orlando.com
Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
Death Investigation Underway Near First Presbyterian Church In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a Death Investigation near the First Presbyterian Church on Bell Avenue in Brooksville. At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the
fox35orlando.com
Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
click orlando
67-year-old DeLand man killed in crash on I-4, troopers say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old DeLand man was killed in a crash when he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County near mile marker 16, east of Fritzke Road. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
niceville.com
Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
‘It’s still very surreal’: Winter Garden neighbors reflect on shooting, SWAT standoff
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — A man is dead and another is in custody after an early-morning shooting that led to a long SWAT team response. Police said it happened on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. People were forced to leave their homes while the investigation was conducted. One...
fox35orlando.com
Florida boy, 5, dies day after being hurt in morning DUI crash; Driver charged with DUI manslaughter: FHP
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old Florida boy has died from the injuries he suffered in a DUI crash in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa, the driver accused of striking the car the child was a passenger in, is now facing a DUI manslaughter charge.
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
click orlando
Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
WATCH: Hernando County K9 has his final radio sign off
A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.
orangeobserver.com
WG police identify deceased in shooting
One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
villages-news.com
Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods
I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Comments / 0