Ocala, FL

WESH

Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida family builds 35-foot pirate ship for Halloween display

LAKE MARY, Fla. - An elaborate Halloween display is the talk of one neighborhood in Lake Mary, Florida. The family who lives there has been putting up big Halloween displays for years. This year, the Akus family put together a pirate theme, including a 35-foot-long ship, music, props, and even...
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Outrage over low bond for Florida man accused of killing 5-year-old in DUI crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - People are expressing outrage as a suspected drunk driver bonds out of jail after allegedly killing a 5-year-old boy in a DUI crash in Lake County. According to FHP, the 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was driving westbound on CR-448 in Tavares and the woman and child, who are from Mount Dora, were traveling eastbound. Troopers say Wadhwa veered into the eastbound lane and both drivers swerved to avoid an accident, but the front of Wadhwa's car hit the right side of the other vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed in Winter Garden neighborhood

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday on Mildred Dixon Way in Winter Garden. They arrived to the area to find a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. FOX 35 talked with a neighbor who was home at the time, and says she heard the shots.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

67-year-old DeLand man killed in crash on I-4, troopers say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 67-year-old DeLand man was killed in a crash when he suffered a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County near mile marker 16, east of Fritzke Road. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
DELAND, FL
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Man killed in hit-and-run crash; Sanford police searching for driver

SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford police want to find the driver who hit a man Saturday night, leaving the victim on the road to die. Police said the man — 37-year-old Al Fountain, according to family — was found in the eastbound lanes of 25th Street just before 8 p.m. in the area of Georgia Avenue.
SANFORD, FL
orangeobserver.com

WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
villages-news.com

Anonymous complaints upset balance in neighborhoods

I am in total agreement with residents asking to end this ridiculous “anonymous” complaint policy. You can not advertise The Villages as “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown” when this policy clearly pits neighbor against neighbor. When someone can anonymously file a complaint, then every neighbor simply becomes a “person of interest” so to speak and every neighbor becomes suspect. So much for friendly. If you don’t know who, then you consider everyone and the neighborhood is changed forever!
THE VILLAGES, FL

