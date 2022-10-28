ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: 2022 Downtown Trick-or-Treating

ITHACA, N.Y.—Superheroes, ghosts, skeletons, dragons and even a few Crayons skirted from business to business during the downtown Trick-or-Treating event on the Commons on Oct. 28. All pictures credited to staff photographer Casey Martin.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Spooky places in and near Tompkins County for Halloween

ITHACA, N.Y.—Looking for some spooky places to check out this Halloween? Here are a few we came up with in and near Tompkins County. The Ludlowville Union School in Lansing began as a school before being used as a town hall and then converted into a library. The building now sits abandoned and dilapidated. While it is on private property and individuals aren’t able to go inside, the view from the road is pretty creepy. (Photo credit: Casey Martin / Ithaca Voice)
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

UPDATE: Lewis and Sims neck and neck in fundraising as mayoral race draws to a close

ITHACA, N.Y. — Campaign finance disclosures from the three candidates in Ithaca’s mayoral race show nearly equal fundraising efforts from the campaigns of Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. But Lewis trails Sims in terms of spending, fitting with what has been a comparatively low-key Mayoral campaign for Ithaca’s acting executive.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Unseasonable mildness and sun this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Normally, I get to make some pun about the weather being scary for Halloween. After all, the sun sets much earlier this time of the year, temperatures drop rapidly in October, and we see an increasing risk for snow and more winter-like storminess. Dark, chilly, stormy; perfect for scary movies and haunted houses.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Wags and smiles at Ales for Tails

ITHACA, N.Y.—You know how people say that pets look like their owners? Well, some of these photos prove that to be true. The annual Ales for Tails fundraiser took place Oct. 26 at The Westy, where people and their pups came in costume (and not in costume) to raise money for the SPCA of Tompkins County.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Halloween festivities in Downtown Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) is collaborating with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) to host family-friendly Halloween activities on the Commons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A community costume parade will begin at GIAC (301 West Court Street) and participants will march to...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Early voting begins Oct. 29, times and places here

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Early voting begins October 29 for residents in New York State and Tompkins County who wish to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, which is Nov. 8, 2022. On this year’s ballot are candidates for New York State governor and Lieutenant governor, state comptroller, attorney general,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca man charged with murder, victim identified

ITHACA, N.Y.—The victim of the homicide that occurred on October 28 has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Ithaca Police Investigators arrested and charged 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan of Ithaca with murder in the second degree, and he was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Seth Peacock before being remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy