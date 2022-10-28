ITHACA, N.Y.—Looking for some spooky places to check out this Halloween? Here are a few we came up with in and near Tompkins County. The Ludlowville Union School in Lansing began as a school before being used as a town hall and then converted into a library. The building now sits abandoned and dilapidated. While it is on private property and individuals aren’t able to go inside, the view from the road is pretty creepy. (Photo credit: Casey Martin / Ithaca Voice)

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO