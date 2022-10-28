Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Gallery: 2022 Downtown Trick-or-Treating
ITHACA, N.Y.—Superheroes, ghosts, skeletons, dragons and even a few Crayons skirted from business to business during the downtown Trick-or-Treating event on the Commons on Oct. 28. All pictures credited to staff photographer Casey Martin.
Spooky places in and near Tompkins County for Halloween
ITHACA, N.Y.—Looking for some spooky places to check out this Halloween? Here are a few we came up with in and near Tompkins County. The Ludlowville Union School in Lansing began as a school before being used as a town hall and then converted into a library. The building now sits abandoned and dilapidated. While it is on private property and individuals aren’t able to go inside, the view from the road is pretty creepy. (Photo credit: Casey Martin / Ithaca Voice)
UPDATE: Lewis and Sims neck and neck in fundraising as mayoral race draws to a close
ITHACA, N.Y. — Campaign finance disclosures from the three candidates in Ithaca’s mayoral race show nearly equal fundraising efforts from the campaigns of Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. But Lewis trails Sims in terms of spending, fitting with what has been a comparatively low-key Mayoral campaign for Ithaca’s acting executive.
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
Weather: Unseasonable mildness and sun this week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Normally, I get to make some pun about the weather being scary for Halloween. After all, the sun sets much earlier this time of the year, temperatures drop rapidly in October, and we see an increasing risk for snow and more winter-like storminess. Dark, chilly, stormy; perfect for scary movies and haunted houses.
Gallery: Wags and smiles at Ales for Tails
ITHACA, N.Y.—You know how people say that pets look like their owners? Well, some of these photos prove that to be true. The annual Ales for Tails fundraiser took place Oct. 26 at The Westy, where people and their pups came in costume (and not in costume) to raise money for the SPCA of Tompkins County.
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
Halloween festivities in Downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Downtown Ithaca Alliance (DIA) is collaborating with the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) to host family-friendly Halloween activities on the Commons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A community costume parade will begin at GIAC (301 West Court Street) and participants will march to...
Update: Felony complaint provides few further details of Friday homicide
Update (Nov. 1): The felony complaint in Friday’s killing in downtown Ithaca shows that alleged killer Jeremiah Jordan admitted to stabbing victim Michael Monroe that night, but does not provide many further details of the crime. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear, though. Jordan is expected to have a...
Ithaca Guaranteed Income launches dashboard, finds majority of funds spent on food
ITHACA, N.Y.—The fourth monthly payment of $450 was just made to participants in the Ithaca Guaranteed Income (IGI) pilot program that the City of Ithaca first announced last December. Though the whole enrollment process took a little longer than initially planned, payments began in June, and each participant was...
City discusses reparations, snow removal as budget amendments finalized
ITHACA, N.Y.—The last City of Ithaca budget meeting for 2023 wrapped up on Thursday, with quite a few topics as discussion items that ended in votes. The agenda can be viewed here, and the meeting can be watched in full here. The 2023 budget will be voted on in...
Covenstead Workspaces brings communal office space to downtown Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Covenstead Workspaces was created with the goal of restoring a sense of community among professionals seeking a coworking space, with an emphasis on making women feel comfortable. Co-owners Audra Bartlett and Christine Brouwer were inspired to start the woman-centered workspace last winter with the goal of creating a...
Binghamton’s Bracco vies for top job at Ithaca Police Department
ITHACA, N.Y.—Binghamton Police Department Captain Christopher Bracco was next in line to sit for a candidate forum Monday night as the City of Ithaca mulls its next permanent chief of police. Bracco was the second candidate interviewed, following Ithaca Police Department Acting Chief John Joly last week and preceding...
Buffalo Street closing to through-traffic Nov. 2 and 3 for water service installation
ITHACA, N.Y.—Crews will be installing a new water service on West Buffalo Street from 7 a.m. on Nov. 2 through 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. The 600 block of West Buffalo Street between North Fulton Street and North Meadow Street will be closed to through-traffic both days during working hours, and the road will be plated and reopened overnight.
After March retirement, Garin hopes to return to Ithaca Police Department as chief
ITHACA, N.Y.—Another familiar name answered a raft of questions in the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC) gymnasium Tuesday evening, as retired Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin took the hot seat as he hopes to take the helm of his former department. Garin, who retired in March to take...
United Way of Tompkins County begins search for new president and CEO
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. United Way of Tompkins County’s Board of Directors has begun their search for a. permanent President and Chief Executive Officer for the organization. The...
City hopes to break winless streak with latest downtown state grant app
ITHACA, N.Y. — It’s a bit like cheering on the Detroit Lions. You hope they do well, you support them in their efforts, but you’re more than aware the track record isn’t so good. Regardless, they keep trying, and you have to give them credit for that.
Early voting begins Oct. 29, times and places here
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Early voting begins October 29 for residents in New York State and Tompkins County who wish to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, which is Nov. 8, 2022. On this year’s ballot are candidates for New York State governor and Lieutenant governor, state comptroller, attorney general,...
Ithaca man charged with murder, victim identified
ITHACA, N.Y.—The victim of the homicide that occurred on October 28 has been identified as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca. Ithaca Police Investigators arrested and charged 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan of Ithaca with murder in the second degree, and he was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Seth Peacock before being remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
Ales for Tails fundraiser Wednesday to benefit the SPCA of Tompkins County
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins Connect. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Join us for our signature autumn networking event as we raise money for local shelter animals at the SPCA of Tompkins County. A...
