Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Uptober: Bitcoin jumps 6% while DXY and gold post negative returns
After two consecutive red months, Bitcoin posted a 6% increase in October. The volatility that wiped out billions from the market devastated Bitcoin’s price in June and led to a shaky summer with little to no gains. However, the third quarter began in the green with Bitcoin breaking through...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Generational buying opportunity intact as Bitcoin retains 60-day MA
Last month, CryptoSlate reported that the price of Bitcoin fell below all five key medium to long-term moving averages for only the fifth time in its history. Previous instances of this occurring resulted in a strong rally for BTC, leading to some technical analysts calling these events “a generational buy opportunity.”
cryptoslate.com
Art Gobblers trading volume surges as floor price spikes
A new free-to-mint NFT collection Art Gobblers, has seen a massive uptick in its trading volume, beating famed collections like Bored Ape in the last 24 hours. According to OpenSea data, Art Gobblers ETH trading volume was 6928 ($11 million) in the last 24 hours — over 10x the volume of Bored Ape and CryptoPunk. The numbers are remarkable, considering the collection began minting on Oct. 31.
cryptoslate.com
MicroStrategy Q3 loss narrows, but revenue drops year-over-year; 301 BTC added to portfolio
MicroStrategy released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2022 on Nov. 1, saying it achieved “strong” year-over-year growth in subscription services and “record” growth in subscription billings, but still recorded a YOY drop in revenue with a net loss of $10.8 million. “We are...
cryptoslate.com
One year on from Crypto.com’s Matt Damon commercial, CRO outperformed Bitcoin
The infamous Matt Damon, Fortune Favors the Brave advert for Crypto.com reached its first birthday this week. A Reddit user, u/gnarley_quinn, compiled a list of the significant Crypto.com advertising campaigns since the Matt Damon commercial launched in October 2021 and aligned it with the price of the native CRO token.
cryptoslate.com
Binance sees massive 120K Bitcoin purchased between Oct. 28 – Oct. 30
Exchange giant Binance marketplace saw 120,000 Bitcoins (BTC) purchased and moved off the exchange between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, according to Glassnode data. The amount equates to roughly $2.5 billion, which is the largest Bitcoin purchase of the year from Binance. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin purchases and...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin miner Argo in trouble after failed strategic investment leaves it cashless
Argo Blockchain, one of the largest public Bitcoin mining companies on the market, is facing a cash shortage that could force it to shut down in the near future. According to an October 31 press release, the company failed to secure a $27 million strategic investment that was supposed to improve its liquidity position. The company agreed to issue 87 million shares to a sole investor, which equates to around 15% of the business.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Miami, Florida, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire — Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 31: DOGE spikes higher on rumors of Twitter integration
Over the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $1.3 billion to $1,025.9 billion from $1,027.2 billion as of press time — down 0.2%. During the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap fell 0.7% to $395.7 billion from $398.4 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap decreased 1.7% to $194.9 billion from $198.3 billion.
cryptoslate.com
OpenSea Ethereum trading volume declines 13% as BAYC floor switches platforms
OpenSea’s Ethereum (ETH) NFTs trading volume has declined for the fourth consecutive month, dropping 13% to $303M, the lowest since June 2021, according to Dune Analytics data. According to the data, OpenSea’s Ethereum monthly active traders have also dropped for the fourth consecutive month. Active traders on the platform...
cryptoslate.com
Hoskinson predicts more crypto adoption as sovereign currencies fail
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has predicted that crypto will get more adoption as the national fiat currencies of several countries start to fail. Hoskinson made this prediction based on the recent victory of Lula Da Silva as Brazil’s new president. Da Silva previously served as Brazil’s President but was imprisoned in 2017 on corruption charges. A Supreme Court decision eventually released him.
cryptoslate.com
DBS launches programmable money live pilot for Singapore government vouchers
Singaporean multinational banking firm, DBS, has partnered with Open Government Product (OGP) to unveil the pilot of purpose-bound money-based vouchers. In its Monday press release, the banking leader said issuing those vouchers would be done on a blockchain using tokenized Singapore dollars. As per reports, this will help enhance live transactions with numerous merchants.
cryptoslate.com
MC XYZ Presents One of the Most Useful Crypto Tools Free to Use with No Ads
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Athens, Greece, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire — MC XYZ has recently presented its plan to become the number one comparison solution...
cryptoslate.com
MasterBlox and Chainlink Labs Establish Channel Partnership to Accelerate Growth of Web3
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Oeiras, Portugal, 31st October, 2022, Chainwire — MasterBlox foundation and Chainlink Labs are partnering up to support the next generation of...
Comments / 0