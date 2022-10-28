Galesburg Police on Sunday, October 30th, responded to Walmart for a theft complaint. Police met with Asset Protection Employees who said a 28-year-old female employee came inside the store with a 25-year-old female and another unknown female and stole items. The incident occurred on October 1st. The three women were seen walking around the store and placing items inside the bags they brought with them. The female employee and the 25-year-old female were seen one by one walking out of the store without paying. The third female attempts to exit through the Garden Center. The female employee was seen driving her car to a back door but quickly turned around when another Walmart employee was standing near the exit. Officers viewed the incident on security video. Police then met with the female employee who said she had no knowledge of the theft. The total value of all the items taken was a little over $415. She was placed under arrest and charged with Retail Theft. The other identified female was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list for Theft.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO