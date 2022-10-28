ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High amid reports of an active shooter; the wait was terrifying

By Jody K. Biehl
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1W7d_0iqSZRKN00
A tearful embrace Thursday at Depot Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

My 16-year-old daughter was among the last kids evacuated from Santa Cruz High School on Thursday, amid a terrifying, and ultimately false, report of an active school shooter .

It’s terrible to have to wait to see your child. Not to be able to do what we parents instinctually do — protect our babies.

My daughter texted me at 9:40 a.m. that the school was on lockdown. Her third-floor Advanced Placement U.S. history classroom looks out on Walnut Street, and her class heard sirens and watched dozens of police officers, guns drawn, enter the school. Officers saw the kids and shouted at them to move from the window, to “get down” and be quiet.

She texted me that she was scared. That kids were sobbing. That there were injuries.

I told her to stay calm. And quiet.

I texted what I wanted to be true: “You are safe.”

I asked her to keep texting me, so I would know she was OK.

It’s extraordinary how slowly time passes when you are waiting.

It’s terrible what images quickly come. Uvalde. Parkland. Newtown. Columbine.

So many parents who sent their children to school one morning and never saw them again.

The randomness of sudden violence is paralyzing. Especially when you consider how casually you could be among the parents mourning.

I am not sure I would have the strength to survive it.

That is why, even when we knew at 11 a.m. that the reports of injuries were wrong — that the whole life-altering episode that brought 150 police officers to Walnut and California streets, caused Dominican Hospital to cancel nonemergency surgeries and call 100 extra people in to work, that pushed city and county school administrators into overdrive and made more than 1,200 students, teachers and administrators at Santa Cruz High hunker down in classrooms for hours was a hoax — I still had to go to Depot Park.

I knew she wasn’t there — that I would need to wait. But that was where the school told parents to gather, and it was the closest place I could be to her. The closest I could get to getting her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8PHr_0iqSZRKN00
Families of Santa Cruz High students wait for them at Depot Park on Thursday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Hundreds of parents had arrived before me. We stood around in weird solidarity. I hugged people I vaguely knew — one I had seen once in the bleachers at a volleyball game, another who had asked a good question at back-to-school night. There was an eerie, but also lovely, sense of community. We had all felt the fear of losing what matters most.

I talked to friends, colleagues from UC Santa Cruz, my doctor, city councilmembers, who had also dropped work and come. What else, we all said, could we do?

One parent passed out doughnuts. The school offered us water and, later, apples and granola bars. Mental health counselors wandered around asking if we needed anything, which of course we did. We needed our kids.

My daughter’s best friend has a 15-year-old cousin visiting from Germany who is attending Santa Cruz High this semester. He was in a bike-repair class when the lockdown happened, and he was among the first to get bused from the school.

I stood with him at Depot Park, talking about the day, about this tragically American experience. About what he would tell his friends back home. About how strange (and in this case useful) it is that American school classes are now equipped with buckets and sheets to create makeshift bathrooms inside a classroom in case of a lockdown. Lockdowns have become that common.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gNsT_0iqSZRKN00
Reunited Thursday at Depot Park. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

My daughter’s class used theirs.

We are, of course, lucky in ways people in Uvalde and Parkland and Newtown and Columbine and so many other places were not. By the end of the day, all of us got to hug our kids.

Today, no one has to mourn. Our community is safe.

I waited 2½ hours at Depot Park. My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High. The school and the administrators, the police and certainly her teacher, and many others, did an incredible job of remaining calm and keeping us and the kids informed.

My daughter got off the bus at Depot Park around 2:15 p.m. and waved at me from behind a fence. Santa Cruz High has an open campus — she leaves school all the time for lunch on her own. But on this terrifying day, she couldn’t leave until administrators “checked her out” to me.

So I waited more.

Then, finally, I got to hug her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GPPV_0iqSZRKN00
Santa Cruz High students at Depot Park before being released to their waiting families. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

I hugged her friends who came out with her and I hugged her friends’ parents and grandparents. I cried and did not want to let go.

That embarrassed her, which felt blissfully normal.

She says she is OK, but I hear in her voice that she is shaken. I see it in her demeanor. Watching police march into your school with guns drawn, ready to open fire, is unnerving. Texting your friends to see if they are hurt is terrifying. So is sitting in silent fear for hours.

School principal Michelle Poirier put on an informative Zoom meeting Thursday night, with Santa Cruz Police Chief Bernie Escalante, city schools superintendent Kris Munro and county schools superintendent Faris Sabbah. My daughter, husband and I watched it together. It felt good to see how prepared and coordinated we are. Cathartic to relive it calmly, snuggled next to her in her bed.

We will continue to talk about it and hope the trauma subsides, that she and her friends — many of whom already suffer from depression and anxiety (some texted their therapists from lockdown) — will find ways to heal.

We will also discuss it as a nation, as a community. Thursday was a hoax, a terrible, sick, criminal “prank,” but it reminds us how close we live to tragedy.

The school is encouraging us to get back to normal. To send our kids back to class.

We will. But Friday, my daughter didn’t want to go. She didn’t feel ready.

Me either.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 4

#777
4d ago

I hope they catch the person that did this or persons and I hope they’re punished severely after what they put all of you parents and students through

Reply
5
Tonya M. Baldwin
4d ago

I was there and I'm happy to have seen law enforcement and emergency responders come together Quick without any hesitation they shutdown streets and ordered stores to lock doors that were nowhere close to the school but it was Great that they were taking No Chances that it could have been more than one. THANK YOU SANTA CRUZ POLICE & RESPONDERS FOR KEEPING US SAFE...And God Forgive Whomever thought this was something to Hoax about 🙏🏽🥰🙏🏽

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Teenager arrested for threatening violence at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ -- Police arrested a teenage boy who allegedly made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threat in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an incident Thursday when police received an anonymous tip of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School. In both cases, police said an investigation found no evidence of a credible threat of violence against students. In Monday's incident, high school staff notified police after discovering an online threat and activated a shelter-in-place order while police investigated. The police news release reports that within 90 minutes, officers had identified and detained a juvenile male allegedly responsible for the threat. They said the suspect is a resident of the county but was not a student at the high school. Police said Thursday's incident remains under investigation. The high school and two nearby schools -- Mission Hill Middle School and Bayview Elementary -- were locked down Thursday as police investigated. 
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON OCT. 31, 2022 AT 1:06 PM: Santa Cruz Police said that they have arrested a male juvenile who was responsible for the social media threat made against Santa Cruz High School on Monday morning. Police said that the threat was not credible to any Santa Cruz City Schools. Police The post Santa Cruz High School lifts shelter-in-place, juvenile who made the threat is in custody appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV): Salinas Union High School District shared with KION that the Salinas Adult School has lifted the lockdown of their campus after they got a report of shots fired near the campus. The district said the police activity was off campus and nobody was injured on campus. CHP said that someone at the The post Salinas Adult School lifts lockdown due to police activity appeared first on KION546.
baynature.org

The Amah Mutsun Are Dancing on Mount Umunhum Once Again

More pieces in this series exploring the open space district’s history and work. • Caring for the Land That Cares For Us How Midpen was born from a grassroots campaign. • The Revival of a Clear Creek With old logging roads transformed, clean water and wildlife return to El Corte de Madera.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
foodcontessa.com

A California Man Was Caught With a Knife and Duct Tape in Her Closet

A California man was arrested early Sunday morning after police in the Bay Area discovered him hiding in a woman’s closet with a weapon. Officers from the Benicia Police Department responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. from a woman who reported hearing noises coming from her bedroom. Dispatchers spoke with her on the phone until officers arrived.
BENICIA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is on-site at the Monterey County Government Center after a bomb threat was reported, according to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. The building was evacuated, and deputies are working to assess the threat. They will be using bomb-sniffing dogs to check the building. The search of the The post Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family of late Fremont police Captain Fred Bobbitt files wrongful death suit

FREMONT -- Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt's death, an attorney for the family said.The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials caused Bobbitt emotional distress. That played a significant role in Bobbitt's death, the complaint alleges. Bobbitt died Feb. 21. He was 54 years old and lived in San Joaquin County. Tracy police classified Bobbitt's death as unattended, which means he was healthy and expected to live....
FREMONT, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Farmland vs. families? Rancor over Watsonville's future divides along lines of age, equity, an agrarian ideal

For the longtime Watsonville folks who support Measure Q, which would keep the urban limit line as it is for two more decades, Pajaro Valley soil is not something worth messing with, imperfections and all. Those among the younger, more diverse population who support Measure S believe the city's affordability crisis might require more flexibility for growth over that span. Will young voters turn out for S? Will Q supporters convince enough voters there is a real fear of "sprawl" and of Watsonville "turning into San Jose"?
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they arrested a person on Halloween who shot a gun in the air. Police added the suspect dodged the descending bullet and tried running. The suspect's car was found a few blocks away. Police said the suspect pretended to be a ficus tree on a residence's porch. The suspect The post Hollister man arrested on Halloween after shooting a gun in air and pretending to be a tree appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE NOV. 1 2022 at 5:30 p.m. -- “I think he had his mouth open and was expecting me to be a soft seal,” shark attack survivor Jim Affinito said. “So he hit me with his nose but then the board's kind of unyielding flat surface hit him in his nose. The post Man attacked by shark in Otter Point speaks out after Experience. appeared first on KION546.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office investigates an inmate's death at the Main Jail on Tuesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., an inmate was found in medical distress, said deputies. When aid arrived, they tried life-saving methods but were unsuccessful. Deputies confirm this was not a suicide attempt. The patient was The post Deputies investigating death at Santa Cruz County Jail appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy