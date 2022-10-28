Read full article on original website
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
92-year-old man killed in hit-and-run crash in Boca Raton
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 92-year-old man last month, then took off.
WPBF News 25
Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County
Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
wflx.com
Person injured in construction accident in Wellington
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed. The patient was...
wflx.com
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago. The crash occurred Monday, Oct. 4, just after 9 a.m. in the 200 block of West Woolbright. Police said the motorcyclist who was traveling westbound on West Woolbright Road...
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old Greenacres man was killed after midnight Sunday when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kenju Konn was riding south on Military at about 12:45...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
NBC Miami
Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie
Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
NBC Miami
Driver Killed in Fatal Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek
One person was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Coconut Creek. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Black Land Rover Discovery was traveling on the Florida Turnpike at a high rate speed just north of Coconut Creek Parkway while a 2013 White Kia Optima was driving right in front of it in the center lane.
Truck crashes on Florida's Turnpike in northern Palm Beach Co.
There were heavy delays on Florida's Turnpike southbound in northern Palm Beach County after a large truck overturned on its side Monday.
WPBF News 25
Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
NBC Miami
5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
Click10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash
DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
cw34.com
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WPBF News 25
Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
Click10.com
‘I wouldn’t be here today’: Woman rescued from flaming crash says boyfriend saved her life
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida firefighter and his girlfriend are still recovering after barely escaping a fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach just one week ago. Both are receiving critical treatment for the burns they sustained when a tanker truck crashed and burst into flames. Local...
cw34.com
Custodial staff in Palm Beach County schools demand a raise from the district
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Custodial staff working in Palm Beach County schools say they are requesting a pay raise from the district. Earlier this year, the district announced they would be raising rates for Palm Beach County bus drivers making them the highest-paid drivers in the state.
wflx.com
Arriana Cruz: Okeechobee High School student badly burned in house fire
An Okeechobee High School senior is out of the hospital and recovering from serious burns she suffered in a house fire. Her family’s home, her mother said, is now unlivable and they’re looking for a new place to live. They are living in a short-term rental in the...
