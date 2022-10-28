ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County

Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
wflx.com

Person injured in construction accident in Wellington

One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed. The patient was...
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed After Car Crashes Into Building in Davie

Police are investigating a crash in Davie involving a car hitting a building that killed one person early Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Davie Police said two cars were involved in the crash in the intersection. One driver...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Driver Killed in Fatal Crash on Florida's Turnpike in Coconut Creek

One person was killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Coconut Creek. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Black Land Rover Discovery was traveling on the Florida Turnpike at a high rate speed just north of Coconut Creek Parkway while a 2013 White Kia Optima was driving right in front of it in the center lane.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Davie crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One driver was killed and another was injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Davie, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at intersection of Davie Road and Griffin Road. Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as one of the...
DAVIE, FL
cw34.com

Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

