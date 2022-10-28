PHOTOS: Billy Bob’s Texas, 1981 grand opening & memorable moments each year since
For 41 years, Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards has been an institution enjoyed by untold thousands of country music fans, and some of the biggest names in the business.
And throughout its history, Star-Telegram photographers have captured everything from Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July concerts to the fun that folks have learning how to line dance at the “world’s largest honky tonk.”
Here’s a look back at memorable moments from the Star-Telegram archives, starting with the grand opening on April 1, 1981, through nearly every year until now, as well as some photos provided by Billy Bob’s.
How many of these events do you remember?
Billy Bob’s opens in 1981
Early years: 1980s
1990
1993
1994
1999
2001
2002
2003
2004
2006
2007
2008
2010
2011
2012
2013
2016
2017 to today
