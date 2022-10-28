ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

PHOTOS: Billy Bob’s Texas, 1981 grand opening & memorable moments each year since

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

For 41 years, Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards has been an institution enjoyed by untold thousands of country music fans, and some of the biggest names in the business.

And throughout its history, Star-Telegram photographers have captured everything from Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July concerts to the fun that folks have learning how to line dance at the “world’s largest honky tonk.”

Here’s a look back at memorable moments from the Star-Telegram archives, starting with the grand opening on April 1, 1981, through nearly every year until now, as well as some photos provided by Billy Bob’s.

How many of these events do you remember?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YJE7h_0iqSZ67b00
July 4, 2004: Wille Nelson exits the stage after being presented a city flag and proclamation by Fort Worth Councilman Jim Lane during the Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at Billy Bob’s Texas. TOM PENNINGTON

Billy Bob’s opens in 1981

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWuyz_0iqSZ67b00
April 1981: Billy Bob’s, the month it opened. Billy Bob's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oZ7j_0iqSZ67b00
April 5, 1981: In the VIP Club at Billy Bob’s Texas, Billy Bob Barnett, left and Spencer Taylor stand before the head of V61, Bull of the Year in National Finals Rodeo of 1970, who went nine years without anyone able to ride him. Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive/UT Arlington Special Collections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEcuG_0iqSZ67b00
April 2, 1981: Opening night at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth Stockyards. An unidentified singer (Rick Nelson?) performs on one of four main stages. Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/UT Arlington Special Collections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZTNh_0iqSZ67b00
April 2, 1981: Opening night at Billy Bob’s Texas honky-tonk; a workman on a ladder placing letters on the sign. Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/UT Arlington Special Collections

Early years: 1980s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08D8m2_0iqSZ67b00
1981: Jerry Lee Lewis at Billy Bob’s Texas. He performed here 20 times over the years. Billy Bob's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PEOx9_0iqSZ67b00
Jan. 2, 1982: Bob Hope strikes a pose after receiving a cowboy hat from the committee that brought him to Billy Bob’s north side club for New Years Eve. Among those making the presentation were Amon Carter Jr., right of Hope, and owner Billy Bob Barnett, far right. Norm Tindell/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bS3I3_0iqSZ67b00
Jan. 31, 1988: Exterior of Billy Bob’s Texas honky-tonk in Fort Worth Stockyards Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/UT Arlington Special Collections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2UZd_0iqSZ67b00
1987: Willie Nelson and Billy Vera perform at Billy Bob’s Texas during filming of the 1988 HBO movie “Baja Oklahoma,” based on the book by Dan Jenkins. Joyce Marshall/Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/UT Arlington Special Collections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyHvs_0iqSZ67b00
Early 1980s: George Jones at Billy Bob’s Billy Bob's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mayq_0iqSZ67b00
Alan Jackson at Billy Bob’s BILLY BOB'S TEXAS/(courtesy Billy Bob's)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCDdr_0iqSZ67b00
Nov. 13, 1988: Working to revive Billy Bob’s Texas honky-tonk in the Fort Worth Stockyards are, from left, Don Jury, Steven Murrin and Ken Brixey. Beatrice Terrazas/Fort Worth Star-Telegram archive/UT Arlington Special Collections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7map_0iqSZ67b00
Dec. 30, 1989: Garth Brooks performs at Billy Bob’s. Billy Bob's

1990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Df6Zg_0iqSZ67b00
Dec. 6, 1990: Patrons of Billy Bob’s Texas dance during a taping of “Happy New Year America,” a special set to air on CBS on New Year’s Eve. Ricky Moon/Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives/UT Arlington Special Collections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVLi5_0iqSZ67b00
Dec. 6, 1990: CBS cameraman Palmer Moynihan videotapes patrons of Billy Bob’s Texas for “Happy New Year America,” a special set to air on New Year’s Eve. Ricky Moon/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/UT Arlington Special Collections

1993

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSRke_0iqSZ67b00
May 1992: Musicians from the band Alabama put their hands in wet concrete at Billy Bob’s Texas. Billy Bob's

1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nviX7_0iqSZ67b00
1994: Laurie White performs at Billy Bob’s Happy New Year America for CBS Rick Faine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNIa1_0iqSZ67b00
May 27, 1994: Tim McGraw presents Billy Minick with a platinum album at Billy Bob’s Texas. Billy Bob's

1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFLbv_0iqSZ67b00
Aug. 28, 1999: Head bartender Russell Stuart from Fort Worth hands change to a customer after serving a bottle of beer at Billy Bob’s Texas Chad Greene/SPECIAL TO STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hU6NE_0iqSZ67b00
Jan. 30, 1999: Country music legend George Jones performs at Billy Bob’s Ben Noey Jr./STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jlx8n_0iqSZ67b00
June 15, 1999: Billy Bob’s Texas bills itself as the ‘world’s largest honky-tonk.’ DONNA MCWILLIAM/AP

2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGmJ0_0iqSZ67b00
March 16, 2001: Country music legend Willie Nelson sips a cup of coffee in his tour bus after playing a show at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth. Tom Pennington/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVhBq_0iqSZ67b00
Aug. 18, 2001: Ringo Starr dazzled fans at Billy Bob’s Texas. Alison Woodworth/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xBWe_0iqSZ67b00
June 5, 2001: Jackie Bibby, 50, surpassed his record of 107 to 109 snakes in a sleeping bag at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. Alison Woodworth/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im3G3_0iqSZ67b00
Jan. 12, 2002: Bartender ‘Big Dan’ Morgan mixes drinks for patrons of Billy Bob’s Texas on a Saturday night. Richard W. Rodriguez/Star-Telegram

2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsLdF_0iqSZ67b00
June 17, 2003: Pam Minick, left, and Steve Murrin pose at the rodeo photography booth at Billy Bob’s Texas. Ron T. Ennis/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036sCk_0iqSZ67b00
Aug. 24, 2003: The infamous Hank Williams Jr. II was the highlight of the first annual Stockyards Stampede Concert next to Billy Bob’s Texas Marcus Junius Laws/Special to Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RaUYt_0iqSZ67b00
Sept. 13, 2003: Lee Ann Womack performs at Billy Bob’s Texas Amy Wiseman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQJvN_0iqSZ67b00
Aug. 9, 2003: Pat Benatar performing at Billy Bob’s of Texas Jessica Kourkounis/Special to the Star-Telegram

2004

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TymZj_0iqSZ67b00
Nov. 12, 2004: Willie Nelson performs at Billy Bob’s Texas. RICHARD W. RODRIGUEZ/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plJZx_0iqSZ67b00
July 31, 2004: Fort Worth resident Crystal Jones chats with rodeo clown and barrel man Jeff Harris, outside his dressing room at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. Jen Friedberg/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S6HuV_0iqSZ67b00
May 18, 2004: Bank of America Colonial “An Evening with Vince Gill” at Billy Bob’s Texas. From left, Pam McQuitty, Dee Finley, Vince Gill, Chuck Scherer, Melissa Kirtley. Sharon Corcoran/STAR-TELEGRAM

2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiSsQ_0iqSZ67b00
July 4, 2006: Fans enjoys Noel Haggard as he plays at the Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic and Concert next to Billy Bob’s. The show featured musicians such as David Coe and Kris Kristofferson Jeffery Washington/STAR-TELEGRAM

2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn74Y_0iqSZ67b00
Feb. 17, 2007: Miranda Lambert performs at Billy Bob’s Texas. LESLIE SPURLOCK/SPECIAL FOR STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sZGn_0iqSZ67b00
May 18, 2007: Billy Bob’s Texas head of security Robert Gallagher discusses the seven things to say to get backstage after a concert at Billy Bob’s Texas. TOM PENNINGTON/STAR-TELEGRAM/TOM PENNINGTON
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1gfs_0iqSZ67b00
June 16, 2007: Country Legend Loretta Lynn wows the crowd at Billy Bob’s Texas Rachel Parker

2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSepW_0iqSZ67b00
Nov. 23, 2008: Country legend Loretta Lynn performs at Billy Bob’s Texas Rachel Parker/Special to the Star-Telegram

2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmFce_0iqSZ67b00
June 12, 2010: Bartender Jennifer Fleming at Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards Ben Noey Jr./Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Il5h9_0iqSZ67b00
Feb. 13, 2010: Miranda Lambert performs at Billy Bob’s Texas RICHARD W. RODRIGUEZ/SPECIAL TO THE STAR-TELEGRAM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXZm4_0iqSZ67b00
June 12, 2010: From left, Kennedy Kasten, Sarah DeNeve, Sarah Hobson and Kassidee Hobson dance at Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Ben Noey Jr./Star-Telegram

2011

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoGLZ_0iqSZ67b00
March 31, 2011: From left, Pat Green, Blaine Gray, Dan Roberts, Janie Fricke, Rudy Gatlin, Kevin Fowler and Rob Dixon pose on the red carpet as Billy Bob’s Texas celebrated its 30th anniversary Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gY4yT_0iqSZ67b00
March 31, 2011: Steve Murrin cuts the birthday cake as Billy Bob’s Texas celebrated its 30th anniversary. Joyce Marshall/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lorID_0iqSZ67b00
July 4, 2011: An enthusiastic crowd cheers on Brantly Gilbert and his band outside Billy Bob’s Texas during Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic. RON T. ENNIS/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnvQz_0iqSZ67b00
July 4, 2012: Singer songwriter Cory Smith has his picture made with fans after his performance at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at the Billy Bob’s Texas Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oePFF_0iqSZ67b00
July 4, 2012: The crowd cheers for Billy Joe Shaver as he performs at the Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic at the Billy Bob’s Texas in the Stockyards Bob Haynes/Special to the Star-Telegram

2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbEiN_0iqSZ67b00
Jan. 18, 2013: Guitarist Casey James, a Fort Worth native who was a finalist in “American Idol,” and mother Debra “Bybee” James sing to a small group of fans at Billy Bob’s Texas. Stephen A. Masker/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDSnw_0iqSZ67b00
May 30, 2013: Billy Bob’s Texas Khampha Bouaphanh/Star-Telegram

2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOj71_0iqSZ67b00
July 27, 2016: Collin Raye, Tanya Tucker, T Graham Brown and Duane Allen (Oak Ridge Boys) on stage at the Stars Behind the Stars benefit for Dallas Police Association at Billy Bob’s Texas. Joyce Marshall/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvB24_0iqSZ67b00
Billy Bob’s Texas has opened a new smoking patio and will prohibit smoking in May, Wednesday, April 27, 2016. Rodger Mallison/Star-Telegram

2017 to today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcBit_0iqSZ67b00
Aug. 11, 2017: Staff at Billy Bob’s Texas, clockwise from upper left: Michael Armstrong, Khrystyn Henry, Shanda Cartwright, Kathi Jo Tompkins, Rosie Rodriguez, Rusty Sutton, Kara Bell, Stephanie Jury-Park, Gail Grogan, Michael Bubel, Aaron Pettijohn, Chef Chris Fersch, Pam Minick, Sherri Wilson Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fibE_0iqSZ67b00
May 1, 2017: Former NFL great Jerome Bettis, left, and golfer Fred Funk take a ride on the bull after learning to line dance at Billy Bob’s Texas. Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VEq3w_0iqSZ67b00
Aug. 7, 2020: Congressman Roger Williams chats with Pam Minick and Billy Minick, owners of Billy Bob’s Texas, before a press conference to discuss his bill, Save Our Stages, during the pandemic. Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fCmb_0iqSZ67b00
Marty Travis, general manager of Billy Bob’s Texas, announcing the completion of the renovations on Aug. 17, 2022. Brayden Garcia/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jv1q_0iqSZ67b00
Renovations on the main stage at Billy Bob’s Texas in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is complete improving sight lines and enhancing acoustics. Brayden Garcia/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ssfxw_0iqSZ67b00
Billy Bob’s Texas Joyce Marshall/jlmarshall@star-telegram

Community Policy