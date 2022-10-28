Now entering its 11th generation in 2022, Honda has done a great job of keeping the Civic a fresh and exciting option for buyers. Little has changed with the 2023 Honda Civic as it just underwent a redesign for the 2022 model year. The biggest news being the change in trims, as the LX trim has been dropped with the Sport trim replacing it as the new entry-level model, followed by the EX, Touring, and the highly anticipated return of the Type R. Buyers will still have their choice of body styles with the sedan and hatchbacks both being available for the upcoming model year.

