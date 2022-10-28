Read full article on original website
Related
Study finds benzene in many dry shampoos
An independent laboratory and healthcare research group found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in the majority of tested samples from several dry shampoo brands. In a new study released Tuesday, Valisure said 70 percent of the samples it tested contained elevated levels of benzene, with some reaching up to 170 times the Food…
Iowa egg facility reports bird flu outbreak that will require killing 1.1 million hens
An Iowa county reports the first bird flu outbreak this year, hitting a commercial flock with 1.1 million laying hens.
'I couldn't function': Burnout rates are on the rise, especially among women
Global burnout rates were up 8% between May and August, according to a new report from Slack’s Future Forum consortium.
