ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Study finds benzene in many dry shampoos

An independent laboratory and healthcare research group found elevated levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in the majority of tested samples from several dry shampoo brands. In a new study released Tuesday, Valisure said 70 percent of the samples it tested contained elevated levels of benzene, with some reaching up to 170 times the Food…

Comments / 0

Community Policy