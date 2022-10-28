ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Oak, CA

CBS Sacramento

Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season

SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident With Major Injury Occurs in Pleasant Grove

Sunset Boulevard Rollover Accident Occurs When Two Vehicles Crash. A rollover accident north of Rio Linda in the Pleasant Grove area involving a two-vehicle head-on crash occurred on October 26. The collision happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Howsley Road around 6:35 a.m. and involved a Honda Pilot and Toyota Scion. The Toyota was found overturned by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) upon their arrival, blocking the eastbound traffic on Howsley.
PLEASANT GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High

CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nevada Appeal

Review: Hangtown Music Festival ‘a huge success’ looks to festivals at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Many gathered to dance and have fun in Grass Valley last weekend for what would be the final Hangtown Music Festival. The four-day festival hosted by Railroad Earth entertained many with non-stop music from morning until after midnight. Although the festival concludes this chapter under the name of Hangtown, the organizers plan to keep the same energy flowing into the next music festival project.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico missing person case featured as Netflix special

Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah moved into Walnut Gardens apartment complex, now known as The Villas at Chico on Parmac Rd. in 2000. They lived in apartment 14, but moved out after a month because of several instances Foster says involved paranormal activity.
CHICO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Multi-vehicle collision blocks all Interstate 80 lanes near Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 blocked all lanes of traffic for about an hour Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said six cars were involved in the crash in a westbound lane near Dixon Avenue around 6:00 a.m. CHP said some of the vehicles’ occupants...
DIXON, CA
Mountain Democrat

MORE beauty along Placerville Drive

Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
PLACERVILLE, CA

