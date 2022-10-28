Read full article on original website
2022 CIF-Sac-Joaquin Section football playoff brackets: Folsom, St. Mary's top two Division I seeds
There was not much drama or many surprises when the Sac-Joaquin Section football brackets were announced Sunday. Folsom (9-1), the state's No. 9 team, was selected the No. 1 seed in Division I over No. 25 St. Mary's-Stockton (10-) at No. 2. Folsom has won six of the last eight Division ...
Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season
SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
First Significant Storm of the Season Arriving Tuesday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a dry Halloween, a winterlike storm will impact Northern California with much-needed rain and snow. Rain will reach the Sacramento/San Joaquin region Tuesday morning, spreading east into the foothills. The steadiest rain is forecast to fall between late Tuesday morning and early that afternoon. Scattered showers behind the initial front are possible […]
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Timeline for rain in the Valley, Sierra snow this week
On Halloween day we’ll see increasing clouds in the Sacramento area, but rain and snow are expected to make their way over Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday. For Monday, we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds with a high temperature of around 72 degrees. This content...
How many feet above sea level is Sacramento? Here’s some data on the city’s elevation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If Sacramento was nestled along the coast instead of the Sacramento and American rivers, would the city be above or below sea level? The elevation of the city is comparable to the coastal cities of Santa Cruz and Monterey. Sacramento sits at about 30 feet of elevation, which puts it between […]
Rule affecting fireplace and wood stove usage in Sacramento County starts Nov. 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Sacramento County could face some fines for lighting their fireplaces this winter. The use of fireplaces will not be allowed on “no burn” days, and the guidance applies to residents in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento. People who light their fireplaces without checking […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident With Major Injury Occurs in Pleasant Grove
Sunset Boulevard Rollover Accident Occurs When Two Vehicles Crash. A rollover accident north of Rio Linda in the Pleasant Grove area involving a two-vehicle head-on crash occurred on October 26. The collision happened at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Howsley Road around 6:35 a.m. and involved a Honda Pilot and Toyota Scion. The Toyota was found overturned by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) upon their arrival, blocking the eastbound traffic on Howsley.
actionnewsnow.com
Brush fire breaks out near Lake Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 6:04 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters stopped forward spread of a fire in Robinson Mill, CAL FIRE Butte Unit said. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Bridge Fire sparked along Bridgeview Circle near Lumpkin Road. Firefighters said the fire burned one acre and is spreading at a slow...
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High
CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
Nevada Appeal
Review: Hangtown Music Festival ‘a huge success’ looks to festivals at Nevada County Fairgrounds
Many gathered to dance and have fun in Grass Valley last weekend for what would be the final Hangtown Music Festival. The four-day festival hosted by Railroad Earth entertained many with non-stop music from morning until after midnight. Although the festival concludes this chapter under the name of Hangtown, the organizers plan to keep the same energy flowing into the next music festival project.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico missing person case featured as Netflix special
Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah moved into Walnut Gardens apartment complex, now known as The Villas at Chico on Parmac Rd. in 2000. They lived in apartment 14, but moved out after a month because of several instances Foster says involved paranormal activity.
davisvanguard.org
Simple Case, Simple Offer but Accused Needs Time to Consider Options for Defense to Explain Deal
WOODLAND, CA – Earlier this month, an accused was charged with a misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license and was given an infraction for driving at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour. And the accused’s first day in court was last week in Yolo County Superior...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Counterfeit credit cards, manufactured weapon, loitering
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 19. Daniel Edward Paita, 35, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
State Hornet
BREAKING: Officers respond to reports of shooting at student living facility
Editors note: The name of the witness is withheld to protect the safety of the person. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside an apartment unit, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Around 2:15 a.m., Crossings resident and Sacramento...
Fox40
Multi-vehicle collision blocks all Interstate 80 lanes near Dixon
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 blocked all lanes of traffic for about an hour Monday morning. California Highway Patrol said six cars were involved in the crash in a westbound lane near Dixon Avenue around 6:00 a.m. CHP said some of the vehicles’ occupants...
Mountain Democrat
MORE beauty along Placerville Drive
Mural, garden plaza unveiled at Motherlode Rehabilitation Enterprises. Magic happens when great minds collaborate and it was a magical moment when the community mural was unveiled at Mother Lode Rehabilitation Enterprises on Placerville Drive in Placerville. The Oct. 25 event was the culmination of hours of work from idea, to...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police looking for person who fired gunshots in City Lot 1 Saturday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they are looking for someone who fired a gun in a large crowd at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say that officers were monitoring the crowd in City Lot 1 after bar closing when they saw and heard gunshots. After this...
