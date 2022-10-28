Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKER JERRY LEE LEWIS DIES

UNDATED (AP) — Untamable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died. His representatives say Lewis, who was 87, died Friday at his Mississippi home, south of Memphis, Tennessee. The news came two days after the publication of an erroneous TMZ report of his death, that was later retracted. Lewis is being remembered for outrageous talent, energy and ego that collided on such definitive records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal. Of all the rock rebels to emerge in the 1950s, few captured the attraction and danger as unforgettably as the Louisiana-born piano player who called himself “The Killer.” Lewis' private life raged in ways that might have ended his career today. In 1958, while he toured in England, the press learned that he was married to 13-year-old (possibly even 12-year-old) Myra Gale Brown, who was his cousin, while he was still married to his previous wife. His tour was canceled, he was blacklisted from the radio and his earnings dropped overnight to virtually nothing. Lewis, who married seven times, told the Wall Street Journal in 2014 that he probably would have “rearranged” his life “a little bit different.”

TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN ANNOUNCE DIVORCE

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football. Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee, according to the court docket. It cites only that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no other details. Other documents are sealed and confidential. Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.

GEENA DAVIS IS PROUD OF DIVERSITY OF ROLES

NEW YORK (AP) - Geena Davis is most proud of the fact that she did not get typecast. Davis says she has played a baseball phenomenon, a pirate captain, a CIA assassin, the parent of a mouse, a dead housewife and the president of the United States. She says while most people think, “fake it ’til you make it,” she’s been “act it ’til you make it.” Davis says she has realized that while she was very shy and retiring in real life, she was able to play characters with strength who helped her become strong, too. Her autobiography, “Dying of Politeness,” is out now.

CARL PALMER GETS HIS TIMING RIGHT

LONDON (AP) - Drummer Carl Palmer is recreating Emerson, Lake and Palmer in concert, where he will play live with film footage — but getting the timing down is tricky. Palmer says back in the day, they would nod at each other to know when to end a song. Now, because he’s playing to a film, he’s got to count in his head or create a mental bookmark so he can end the song at the right place. Palmer says it’s hard, but he’s loving it. “The Return of Emerson, Lake and Palmer” tour begins Nov. 18 in Philadelphia.

BABYFACE DOESN'T REST ON HIS LAURELS WITH ‘GIRLS NIGHT OUT’

New York (AP) — Art can be inspired by even the most mundane experiences, and for iconic singer-songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, the idea for his latest creation, “Girls Night Out,” was sparked while running an errand at the drugstore. He says he went to a Walgreens and a younger girl asked if he was Babyface. The 11-time Grammy winner says she is now a fan because she watched the 2020 Verzuz event streamed during the pandemic shutdown. “Girls Night Out” was released last week. It’s his first project since 2015’s “Return of the Tender Lover.” The 13-track album features collaborations with some of R&B’s hottest female talent, including Ella Mai, Kehlani and Ari Lennox, as well as rising stars like Muni Long and Queen Naija.

