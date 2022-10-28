Read full article on original website
Faribault County Register
Maurice E. Schwen, 98
(Formerly of Blue Earth) – Maurice Eugene Schwen, age 98, entered heaven on Oct. 13, 2022. Maurice was born on April 12, 1924, in Blue Earth, to Walter J. and Margaret (Stalwick) Schwen. Maurice was interested in aviation from a young age and received his pilots license in high...
Wells to peck away at chicken question
Add Wells to the list of cities in the area being asked to consider allowing residents to have chickens inside of the town’s city limits. The topic was on the agenda at the Wells City Council meeting held on Monday, Oct. 24. Nicole Meyer addressed the council saying her...
Public notices for the week of October 30, 2022
MORTGAGOR(S): Mary Hanson, an unmarried woman. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 25, 2015 as Document Number 368630; as reformed by Court Order recorded on January 13, 2020 as Document Number 382765 in the Office of the County Recorder of Faribault County, Minnesota.
Get ready to go and vote
The General Election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will have some important state and national races for local voters in Faribault County to help decide, including the race for governor of the state, other state offices, state representatives and senators, and a U.S. Congressman. But there are also a number...
USC falls to ML/GHEC/T in volleyball
The No. 8-seeded United South Central Rebels volley ball team hosted the No. 9-seeded Jaguars of Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman last Monday night, Oct. 24, in the opening round of the Section 2A Volleyball Tournament. And, while the Rebels were able to build up a 2-1 lead, it was the Jaguars...
Hauskins steps into new role for county
The resignation of Loria Rebuffoni as the Planning and Zoning administrator for Faribault County on Sept. 23 meant the beginning of a search to fill the vacant position. The county did not have to go too far in their search. In fact, they found Rebuffoni’s replacement about 20-30 feet from the former administrator’s office.
Buccaneers topple Giants 62-35
The No. 2-seeded Blue Earth Area Buccaneers powered their way to a 62-35 triumph over the No. 7-seeded Giants of Le Sueur-Henderson in Section 2AA football action on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, in Blue Earth. “We did what we needed to do to move on,” BEA head coach Randy Kuechenmeister...
