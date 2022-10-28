The resignation of Loria Rebuffoni as the Planning and Zoning administrator for Faribault County on Sept. 23 meant the beginning of a search to fill the vacant position. The county did not have to go too far in their search. In fact, they found Rebuffoni’s replacement about 20-30 feet from the former administrator’s office.

