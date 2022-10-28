1,400 Trees To Be Given Away Nov. 5 At Legion Stadium

The Alliance for Cape Fear Trees in partnership with Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm Insurance, will kick off the fall planting season with 1400 free 3-gallon trees! The event is rain or shine at Legion Stadium. Limit of 2 trees per person. Free mulch will be available for planting. Please bring containers to fill. Limited quantities of each tree are available, and the tree list is subject to change.

Small to medium 3 gallon:

Red Maples

Fringetrees

Blackgums

Crepe Myrtles

Redbuds

Larger maturing trees 3 gallon:

American Elms

Willow Oaks

Red Oaks

Tulip Poplar