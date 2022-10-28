ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Man shot dead after police chase ATV in Etowah County

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JE0WE_0iqSX0kp00

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was shot dead following a police chase in Etowah County on Friday, according to law enforcement officials. A statement issued by Etowah County’s Sheriff’s Office did not confirm who shot the man but characterized the shooting as “officer-involved.”

The statement from the sheriff’s office said that around 10:30 a.m., a county investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community. During the pursuit, police claim the man stopped the vehicle on Walker Mountain Road and ran on foot.

Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine

“During the foot pursuit a struggle ensued and during the altercation shots where (sic) fired resulting in a fatality,” the sheriff’s office statement claimed.

At the request of Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton, the statement said, Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene will lead the investigation into the incident.

Efforts to contact the victim’s family have so far been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wrganews.com

53-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Stolen Firearms

A 53-year-old Rome woman was arrested on Wilson Avenue on Sunday by the Rome Police Department for allegedly stealing firearms. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Catrece Dion Mims is being charged with Possession of drug-related objects, 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, 2 counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 31st

Le Nguyen 34 of Centre, was arrested on October 30th at 10:46 AM, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Mitchell 62 of Piedmont, was arrested on October 30th, at 9:32 AM, charged...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy