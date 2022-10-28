Michigan man arrested for child sexually abusive activity & more

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 39-year-old man was arrested and arraigned for multiple sex crimes against children, the Michigan State Police said.

Leonard Wayne Robertson from Falmouth was arraigned on Tuesday in Wexford County on twelve different charges.

Two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree

One count Child Sexually Abusive Activity

One count Possession Child Sexual Abusive Material

Two counts Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes

Two counts Furnishing Obscenity to Children

One count Capturing Image of Unclothed Person

Three counts Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

The investigation started in March of 2022 when the Michigan Children’s Protective Services reached out to MSP about an alleged child pornography case.

During the investigation, troopers were able to get a search warrant for the online accounts of Robertson, including his Google, Snapchat and Facebook, police said.

A search warrant was then conducted at his home and six cell devices were seized and turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

The victims were interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, MSP said.

Robertson was given a $50,000 cash surety bond and is next scheduled to be in court on Nov. 8.

