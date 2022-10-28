Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Includes Toggleable Tinnitus Setting
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes a tinnitus setting that players can toggle on and off. The optional effect, which simulates the real-life ringing in ears that can be caused by close proximity to explosions and gunfire, is a fun addition to the franchise that's been around for some form or fashion for years now.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Weapons - Best Loadouts
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 boasts a ton of weapons and attachments to gear up with, and sometimes customizing the most optimal weapon loadout in the Gunsmith can be a bit overwhelming. Here we recommend some of Modern Warfare 2's best multiplayer weapon loadouts to help get you started in multiplayer.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam Level Could Prompt Legal Action
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Amsterdam level has already triggered a range of reactions, including some Dutch people praising its realistic depiction of the famous city. However, not all the press is positive, as it seems that a hotel that's clearly depicted in the game is considering possible legal action against publisher Activision Blizzard.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has "Biggest" PlayStation Store Launch Of All Time For CoD Series
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had a massive launch on PlayStation. The company has announced that Modern Warfare II has become the "biggest PlayStation Store launch" of all time for the Call of Duty series. This includes both preorders and day-one sales, Sony said.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hits $800 Million In Revenue In 3 Days, Sets New Call Of Duty Records
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had a massive debut, bringing in more than $800 million globally in "sell-through" after its first three days following release on October 28. This makes Modern Warfare II the "No. 1 top-selling opening weekend ever" for the Call of Duty franchise, eclipsing the previous record-holder, which was 2011's Modern Warfare 3. That was for a five-day record, compared to the three-day record cited in Activision's announcement today.
Gamespot
The Highs And Lows Of Modern Warfare 2's Launch | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare II multiplayer launches with some high highs and low lows, Phil Spencer talks more about Call of Duty exclusivity, and EA expands its upcoming Marvel gaming lineup. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had...
Gamespot
Xbox Will Keep Releasing Call Of Duty On PlayStation, Phil Spencer Confirms Yet Again
Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been met with some resistance while various regulatory groups across the world have analyzed it for any anti-competitive elements, with Sony being one of the loudest voices in the room. The home of PlayStation has criticized as being potentially harmful to its business, but Microsoft's head of gaming Phil Spencer has once again dismissed the idea that Call of Duty will become an Xbox console exclusive.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Players Hope For Extinction Return After Nameplate Leak
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a few days, but players have already found a bug that allows you to see all of the emblems and calling cards in the game. The volume of alien-themed nameplates has led some players to believe that a Extinction-style mode may be coming to the game.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For November 2022 Are Available Now
November is here, and so are the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers. November's PlayStation Plus free games lineup includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The trio of freebies are available to claim until December 6. As usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can snag the PS Plus Essentials free games for November.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Patch Notes, Catalyst, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 kicks off tomorrow, adding playable character Catalyst, battle royale map Broken Moon, and a whole lot more (as detailed in the Apex Legends Season 15 patch notes). Ahead of the start of Season 15, we've collected and detailed everything there is to know about what you can expect to see.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Mei Temporarily Disabled Due To Ice Wall Bug
Blizzard has announced it is temporarily disabling Mei from Overwatch 2 following reports of bugs associated with her Ice Wall ability. According to the statement, these bugs have allowed players to reach unintended locations. The team is currently working to address the issues and aims to have the Arctic explorer back in play on November 15.
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Of November 2022 - God Of War, Pokemon, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Just when you thought it was safe to put the controller down, November has rolled around and is ready to party. The penultimate month of the year is fielding some of the biggest games around, ranging from blockbuster adventures on PlayStation 5 to curious indie games headlined by serious talent on Xbox Series X|S. In addition to those games, there's also Nintendo with a new mainline entry in the Pokemon series, the return of the Monday-hating Heathcliff clone Garfield, and a bold new direction for the Sonic franchise.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November...
Gamespot
Steam Deck's Most Popular Title Coming to Xbox Game Pass | GameSpot News
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. Vampire Survivors, one of the most played games on Valve’s Steam Deck, plays like an homage to Castlevania where...
Gamespot
Pokemon Go November 2022 Update Adds Guzzlord To Five-Star Raids
After its silhouette appeared in the game's latest loading screen, the Alolan Ultra Beast Guzzlord has been confirmed for Pokemon Go as part of the game's November 2022 content update. Guzzlord will appear as the featured five-star Raid Pokemon beginning November 8, and it will remain there until November 23....
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 - All Eclipse Battle Pass Cosmetics And Rewards
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse has arrived, introducing a bewitching new legend, a revamped UI, and a new map that is truly out of this world. Of course, no Apex Legends season is complete without a brand-new battle pass, and Season 15 is no different; the new season launched alongside the Eclipse battle pass, which features 110 levels of stunning, spooky cosmetics for legends and weapons alike.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Player Completes Master Nightfall Activity Without Any Movement Keys
Master Nightfall Strikes are one of the most challenging PvE activities in Destiny 2, but if that activity isn't challenging enough, try doing it with your movement keys disabled entirely. That's just what YouTuber Esoterickk did, as they not only completed the challenge with their movement entirely sealed off, but they did so without any teammates to offer battlefield support.
Gamespot
7 Free Games Available Now For Amazon Prime Members
Seven free games are currently up for grabs for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's November 2022 lineup of freebies includes includes Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, WRC 9, Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, Facility 47, Etherborn, Whispering Willows, and Last Day of June. As usual, subscribers can also snag loot for popular games such as Apex Legends, Pokemon Go, and Grand Theft Auto Online.
Gamespot
EA Motive's Iron Man Game Enters Playtesting Phase
EA Motive's Iron Man game has reportedly entered a phase of playtesting, just a month after it was first announced. According to Insider Gaming, testing sessions will be held from October 31 to November 2 and will also feature feedback sessions that discuss how the game will play, what modes it will offer users to explore, plot points, and more.
Gamespot
Dark Knights of Steel #8 - War of the Three Kingdoms
The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement!. Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?
