WMBF
Suspect posed as maintenance worker at Myrtle Beach motel during robbery, warrant states
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man posing as a maintenance worker at a Myrtle Beach held a person at knifepoint and robbed them, according to an arrest warrant. Officers were called on Sunday to a motel room located at 806 South Ocean Boulevard, which is the listed address for the Days Inn.
wpde.com
Suspects identified after being arrested at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw and...
WMBF
Conway police investigate shots fired into home on Halloween night
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Conway home suffered a trick rather than a treat on Halloween night. Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Monday to a house on Holly Loop, which is off Cates Bay Road for reports of shots fired. An incident report shows that when officers arrived,...
Fayetteville police arrest man accused of robbing PNC Bank
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrested Dennis Wayne Price Jr. at a traffic stop in Robeson County. Fayetteville police said around 12:30 p.m., Price entered the PNC Bank at 454 Ramsey...
WMBF
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler. Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.
wpde.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
wpde.com
'Armed and dangerous' suspects wanted for shooting at Robeson Co. deputies, break-ins
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for armed and dangerous suspects wanted for break-ins and shooting at two deputies during a pursuit. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded to alarm calls around 1:39 a.m. at multiple stores in the southern part of the county Monday.
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
wpde.com
Fight at Florence Waffle House ends in bystander being shot, injured: Police
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A fight at a Florence Waffle House ended in a bystander being shot early Sunday morning. The Florence Police Dept. said they responded around 2:20 a.m. to 551 Pamplico Highway in regards to a shooting. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by...
Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County to face attempted murder charges following an August incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each charged with […]
wpde.com
Kingstree High School student found with gun on campus, puts school on lockdown
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WPDE) — Kingstree High School was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday after a student was found with a gun on campus. The school district said the student was found to be in possession of a loaded gun at school and was arrested around 10:30 a.m. by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office.
WMBF
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
wpde.com
Man heard 'screaming for help' after Pawleys Island shooting, report says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Pawleys Island Saturday night. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place on Bertha Lane. The responding deputy found the victim leaning against a pickup truck with an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg/shin...
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested
AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
