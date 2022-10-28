ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wpde.com

4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WRAL News

SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
EFFINGHAM, SC
WECT

Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Suspects in robbery, assault of business owner arrested

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects who were wanted in the assault and robbery of an Aurora restaurant owner have been arrested and are facing charges. Justin Paul, 29, of Shallotte, and Gerald Don Adams Jr., 50, of Washington, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the […]
AURORA, NC

