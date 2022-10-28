Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS 'EVERYBODY IS FRUSTRATED' IN SEATTLE W/ REGARDS TO SHANE WRIGHT BEING SCRATCHED
Shane Wright has had a rough start to his NHL career, going all the way back to the draft where he fell to fourth overall after spending more than two years atop the draft rankings. All in all, I have a hunch it'll work out for all parties involved, but that doesn't mean the situation is immune to growing pains.
markerzone.com
MAX DOMI'S HOMETOWN TEAM TRIED TO SIGN HIM DURING THE SUMMER
Suiting up for your hometown team in the National Hockey League is the dream of any player growing up and likely was the same for Max Domi. Domi also had the luxury of not only growing up in Toronto, but also being around the Maple Leafs, as his dad, Tie, spent parts of 11 seasons with the organization.
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON IS LIVING UP TO HIS NEW DEAL AND THE SABRES MIGHT JUST BE A PLAYOFF TEAM
Tage Thompson signed a monster contract extension earlier this year, leading many to suspect it was too much too soon. The Sabres signed their premiere pivot to a seven-year, $50 million contract after just one productive season; Thompson nearly doubled his career production in one season. When Thompson was slow...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
markerzone.com
DEVASTATING HIT LEAVES PLAYER UNCONSCIOUS IN FEDERAL LEAGUE + ENSUING FIGHT (VIDEO)
They call the East Coast Hockey League 'The Jungle' because of all of the crazy antics and fights that go down. The Coast is a crazy league, but if that is a jungle...what do we call the Federal Prospects Hockey League?. In this clip: Danbury Hat-Tricks vs. Binghamton Black Bears.
markerzone.com
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)
If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
Arizona Coyotes looking for first home win at midpoint of Mullett Arena homestand
The Arizona Coyotes’ opening homestand has generated more buzz than others in years past with the team adjusting to the new chapter at Mullett Arena at Arizona State. The Coyotes have reached the halfway point of their four-game homestand, with the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) up next on Tuesday. ...
markerzone.com
DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS
The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
NHL
Goaltender Gibson Recalled
AHL veteran heads to Calgary Tuesday in emergency call-up. Joey Daccord will start in goal against the Flames in start of three-game road trip. Goaltender Christopher Gibson, recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken, has been recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He was traveling to Calgary Tuesday to meet up with the team.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
markerzone.com
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JAMIE DRYSDALE TO MISS SEVERAL MONTHS WITH UPPER-BODY INJURY
The Anaheim Ducks will be without the services of defenceman Jamie Drysdale for the next four-to-six months. On Monday, the team announced that the 20-year-old has suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Toronto native suffered the injury nearly half-way through the second period of Anaheim's game on...
Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games. “That’s nice,” Dvorak said. “I’ve been close a couple times but it’s kind of nice to get it out of the way, I guess.” Cole Caufield added two goals and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored to help the Canadiens win for the second straight game.
NHL
Red Wings assign Givani Smith to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned right wing Givani Smith to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also tallied one assist and four penalty minutes in three games with the Griffins to begin the campaign. Smith spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, logging seven points (4-3-7) and a team-high 108 penalty minutes in 46 games. He became the first Detroit skater to compile more than 100 penalty minutes in a single season since Justin Abdelkader accumulated 120 penalty minutes in 2015-16. In total, Smith has registered 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 NHL games with Detroit and 48 points (24-24-48) and 221 penalty minutes in 132 AHL contests for Grand Rapids.
markerzone.com
MOST ONE-SIDED FIGHT EVER LEAVES ONE PLAYER LEAKING...BAD (VIDEO)
So there is this guy named Travis Howe, who plays for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL. And if he ever challenges you to a fight - word of advice - just 'fetal position' it. It's your best - nay - only* chance of survival. If only Austin Crossley could have received that advice before challenging the big guy.
Stars sign goalie Matt Murray after Jake Oettinger injury
In what will be a confusing move for many casual hockey fans, the Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract. This Murray is not the Matt Murray that plays for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but an undrafted netminder who was playing for their AHL affiliate.
markerzone.com
SPORTICO RELEASES ANNUAL NHL FRANCHISE VALUATIONS
Top-10 1. Toronto Maple Leafs - $2.12 billion. 2. New York Rangers - $2.01 billion. 3. Montreal Canadiens - $1.7 billion. 4. Chicago Blackhawks - 1.44 billion. 5. Boston Bruins - $1.41 billion. 6. Los Angeles Kings - $1.39 billion. 7. Philadelphia Flyers - $1.35 billion. 8. Edmonton Oilers -...
markerzone.com
NIKITA GUSEV GIVES UP ON HOPE OF RETURNING TO THE NHL
It looks like any hope Nikita Gusev had of returning to the NHL is gone. The 30-year-old had been holding off on signing a new deal in the hopes that an NHL team would bite. However, Sport-Express.ru is now reporting that Gusev has signed on with SKA Saint Petersburg, where he played last year and for four seasons before that until he joined the NHL.
markerzone.com
CORY CONACHER RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA ON A PTO
After spending the last two seasons in Switzerland's National League, Cory Conacher is returning to North America. Conacher has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bellville Senators of the AHL. The 32-year-old has played 193 games in the NHL, recording 75 (28G, 47A) points. He's had a much better...
markerzone.com
256-GAME NHL VETERAN LANDS PTO IN THE AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
After being released from his professional try-out contract with the New York Rangers earlier this month, defenceman Matt Bartkowski has found a new opportunity. The Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League announced prior to Saturday's game against the Laval Rocket that they have signed Bartkowski to a PTO. Bartkowski suited up right away for the Americans, as they defeated Laval, 5-1. Bartkowski, 34, was drafted in the seventh round by the Florida Panthers back in 2008. He's gone on to appear in 256 games in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild. His last game in the NHL came back in the 2020-21 season, when he played one game for the Wild.
Comments / 0