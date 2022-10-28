DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned right wing Givani Smith to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Smith, 24, has skated in two games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, recording three shots and four hits in 9:57 average time on ice. The 6-foot-2, 214-pound forward has also tallied one assist and four penalty minutes in three games with the Griffins to begin the campaign. Smith spent the entire 2021-22 season with the Red Wings, logging seven points (4-3-7) and a team-high 108 penalty minutes in 46 games. He became the first Detroit skater to compile more than 100 penalty minutes in a single season since Justin Abdelkader accumulated 120 penalty minutes in 2015-16. In total, Smith has registered 14 points (7-7-14) and 138 penalty minutes in 85 NHL games with Detroit and 48 points (24-24-48) and 221 penalty minutes in 132 AHL contests for Grand Rapids.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO