4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
INSIDER SAYS 'EVERYBODY IS FRUSTRATED' IN SEATTLE W/ REGARDS TO SHANE WRIGHT BEING SCRATCHED
Shane Wright has had a rough start to his NHL career, going all the way back to the draft where he fell to fourth overall after spending more than two years atop the draft rankings. All in all, I have a hunch it'll work out for all parties involved, but that doesn't mean the situation is immune to growing pains.
Red Wings Could Lose Dylan Larkin to Acquire Bo Horvat
According to Nick Kypreos of The Toronto Star, fans should keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings and what happens with Dylan Larkin, a pending UFA who has not signed his extension yet. Kypreos notes that trade rumors surrounding Bo Horvat could lead to him winding up with the Red Wings, especially if Larkin’s long-term extension doesn’t pan out in Detroit.
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
DOPS SLAPS TY DELLANDREA WITH FINE FOR CLIPPING RANGERS' SHESTERKIN
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today they have fined Dallas Stars forward Ty Dellandrea for clipping New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin yesterday afternoon. Dellandrea was initially assessed a two-minute minor for tripping on the play, and Igor Shesterkin - although shaken up initially - was able to...
SABRES' ROOKIE SCORES A BEAUTY AND THEN THROWS BIG HIT ON RED WINGS' STAR (VIDEO)
If you haven't been watching, the Buffalo Sabres' stock is rising; fast. They routed the Detroit Red Wings last night, as they chug along through a triumphant opening to the 2022-23 season. Tage Thompson stole the show, but rookie Jack Quinn was also front and center. Quinn scored a goal, put up three shots, and one massive hit on Detroit's Lucas Raymond in 13:32 of ice-time.
Red Wings’ (Way Too Early) Trade Pieces for 2022-23
By playing their eighth game of the 2022-23 season (a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild), the Detroit Red Wings are officially 10 percent of the way through the season. With a record of 4-2-2, things are looking up for the team from “Hockeytown”, especially when considering all the bodies that are outside of the lineup for various reasons.
SPORTICO RELEASES ANNUAL NHL FRANCHISE VALUATIONS
Top-10 1. Toronto Maple Leafs - $2.12 billion. 2. New York Rangers - $2.01 billion. 3. Montreal Canadiens - $1.7 billion. 4. Chicago Blackhawks - 1.44 billion. 5. Boston Bruins - $1.41 billion. 6. Los Angeles Kings - $1.39 billion. 7. Philadelphia Flyers - $1.35 billion. 8. Edmonton Oilers -...
DALLAS SIGNS G MATT MURRAY TO A ONE-YEAR DEAL IN WAKE OF OETTINGER NEWS
The Dallas Stars have signed minor league goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year contract. No, not the Matt Murray currently on the shelf of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Murray, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Massachussetts - Amherst. In five seasons with UMass - Amherst, Murray went 83-43-4; posting a 2.21 GAA and .916 SV%.
Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit sent to AHL on conditioning loan
The goaltending issues that the Vegas Golden Knights were expected to face when Robin Lehner was ruled out for the season have certainly not materialized. The duo of Adin Hill and Logan Thompson have been almost perfect, posting a combined save percentage of .941 through 10 games. Hill, acquired from...
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Flames' Darryl Sutter gives crucial reason why Jonathan Huberdeau left bench in 1st period
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter's remarks on Saturday night about Jonathan Huberdeau went viral. The team lost to the Edmonton Oilers.
JIM RUTHERFORD CALLS OUT HIS PLAYERS AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY GOT THE MESSAGE
The Vancouver Canucks' record-setting start - not the good kind - has been cause for major reflection up and down the organization. We have heard it all. They had a bad camp. They are banged up. They are getting bad bounces. You name it, odds are we've heard it out of Vancouver so far this season. As unfortunate as their situation has gotten at times, the bottom-line is they need wins.
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
CORY CONACHER RETURNS TO NORTH AMERICA ON A PTO
After spending the last two seasons in Switzerland's National League, Cory Conacher is returning to North America. Conacher has signed a professional tryout contract with the Bellville Senators of the AHL. The 32-year-old has played 193 games in the NHL, recording 75 (28G, 47A) points. He's had a much better...
FREDERICK GAUDREAU GETS ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED BY BLACKHAWKS' KATCHOUK (VIDEO)
Boris Katchouk just freight-trained Freddy Gaudreau. With a full head of steam, the Blackhawks forward lined up Gaudreau and nearly put him through the wall. I can't believe the Wild pivot just got up from this one. Gaudreau stayed in the game and hasn't missed a shift. Pretty incredible. Meanwhile,...
