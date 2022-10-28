First, let me report the score. In the game last night, the Maple Leafs lost to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime by a score of 4-3. Second, I want to start by explaining some things about these Toronto Maple Leafs’ game reports. I try to write each one as a separate entity and give my opinions on just what I see happening in a particular game. I try not to be influenced by past performances. As a team, it matters not if they lost the five previous games or won them. My reports are on the one game only.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO