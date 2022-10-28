Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS 'EVERYBODY IS FRUSTRATED' IN SEATTLE W/ REGARDS TO SHANE WRIGHT BEING SCRATCHED
Shane Wright has had a rough start to his NHL career, going all the way back to the draft where he fell to fourth overall after spending more than two years atop the draft rankings. All in all, I have a hunch it'll work out for all parties involved, but that doesn't mean the situation is immune to growing pains.
Arizona Coyotes looking for first home win at midpoint of Mullett Arena homestand
The Arizona Coyotes’ opening homestand has generated more buzz than others in years past with the team adjusting to the new chapter at Mullett Arena at Arizona State. The Coyotes have reached the halfway point of their four-game homestand, with the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) up next on Tuesday. ...
Yardbarker
Report: Maple Leafs Remain Most Valuable NHL Franchise at Over $2 Billion
Sportico notes that the Maple Leafs are the only NHL team in the market, apart from the Rangers who share with the New York Islanders, and to some extent, the New Jersey Devils, who are just a 20-minute train ride away. The Maple Leafs and Rangers were the only two...
Trevor Zegras scores in overtime to end Ducks' seven-game slide
Trevor Zegras scores his second goal of the game in overtime as the Anaheim Ducks rally to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
ESPN
Stories from the Arizona Coyotes' new home at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Charles Lutz stood at the top of the student section at Mullett Arena, the college hockey rink that will house the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for at least the next three seasons. Below him were Arizona State University students dressed like a pineapple, a banana and a character from "Squid Game," undulating to the beat of a drum line that provided the soundtrack for the Coyotes' home opener against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
Yardbarker
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly in Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Loss to Ducks
First, let me report the score. In the game last night, the Maple Leafs lost to the Anaheim Ducks in overtime by a score of 4-3. Second, I want to start by explaining some things about these Toronto Maple Leafs’ game reports. I try to write each one as a separate entity and give my opinions on just what I see happening in a particular game. I try not to be influenced by past performances. As a team, it matters not if they lost the five previous games or won them. My reports are on the one game only.
markerzone.com
NEW JERSEY DEVILS ANNOUNCE KEY FORWARD UNDERGOES SURGERY, NO TIMETABLE FOR RETURN
The New Jersey Devils announced today that forward Ondrej Palat underwent surgery to repair a groin issue and a timeline for his return is undetermined. Palat has 3 goals in 6 games for New Jersey, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt. The 2x Stanley Cup champion has already stood out as a leader for this Devils group; the NHL's third-youngest team (CBJ and BUF). Before ever playing a game for NJ, he earned the rank of alternate captain, joining Jack Hughes and captain Nico Hischier as the Devils' formal leadership group.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
markerzone.com
CALGARY REPORTEDLY SEEKING EXTENSION FOR VETERAN FORWARD
According to Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period, the Calgary Flames are exploring a contract extension for Milan Lucic. The veteran is in his fourth season with the Flames. If you recall, Lucic was signed to a massive seven-year, $42 million contract by none other than former Oilers/Bruins GM, Peter Chiarelli. He is entering the last year of that deal, and the Flames clearly do not wish to see him go just yet.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
Yardbarker
Stars sign goaltender Matt Murray to one-year contract following Jake Oettinger injury
Yes, there are now two of them. The Dallas Stars have signed goaltender Matt Murray to a one-year entry-level contract, helping to fill the gap after Jake Oettinger went down with an injury this past weekend. Murray, 24, has a 7-3-0 record in 11 games with the AHL’s Texas Stars,...
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
WITN
Hurricanes edge Capitals with shootout victory
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex...
Yardbarker
Hurricanes Starting to Get the Brent Burns They Sought
There is always an adjustment period when a player joins a new club, especially when that player is 37 years old and joining just his third team in a long NHL career. This is even more likely going from a team like the San Jose Sharks — a gritty, grind-games-out squad that has been struggling for the last few seasons — to the Carolina Hurricanes — a Stanley Cup contender who plays one of the most up-tempo, aggressive systems in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Struggling Prospects, Marchand & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. Raise your hand if you saw the Boston Bruins beginning the 2022-23 season...
Yardbarker
Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes
During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Ciona, Huberdeau & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, coach Darryl Sutter had perhaps the funniest line of his coaching career when speaking with media after Saturday night’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers. In other news, the Flames announced that they have signed Lucas Ciona to an entry-level contract. Last but not least, Sutter has made it clear that he isn’t at all worried in regard to the rather slow start of both Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
The Effort to Save Pro Hockey in the Desert
TEMPE, AZ — There were free mullets, somewhat long waits for the restrooms between periods and, more importantly, the Arizona Coyotes freed from the edges of suburbia where the franchise languished for nearly two decades. On Friday, the Coyotes made their debut at Arizona State’s new 5,000-seat Mullett Arena,...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Gameday Preview: New Jersey Devils – 11/01/22
After recording their only two wins of October against the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vancouver Canucks now get ready to take on the 6-3 New Jersey Devils, who just destroyed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-1 on Sunday (Oct. 30). A game in which they also put up a staggering 53 shots on goal and outshot the Jackets 20-5 and 22-9 in the first and third periods respectively. Needless to say, they are coming in hot, as they have won their last three games and sit tied with the New York Rangers atop the Metropolitan Division with 12 points.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS REPORTEDLY HOLDING BIG PRESS CONFERENCE ON MONDAY
On Sunday evening, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they will be holding a major news press conference on Monday afternoon, but didn't specify as to what it was for. Given Vancouver's poor start to the 2022-23 season, could it be a personnel change? Or could it be something more positive, such as a contract extension for pending unrestricted free agent forward Bo Horvat?
