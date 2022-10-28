Quad Cities brothers Emmanuel and Eric Juarez play real-life World War II heroes and siblings Joe and Frank Sandoval in a new film premiering Veterans Day weekend. Fourth Wall Films’ new Hero Street documentary, “An Infantryman From Hero Street” will be shown at the Putnam’s Giant Screen Theater (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Both Eric, 28, and Manny, 31, are thrilled to both have the opportunity to honor the sacrifice of the Sandovals of Silvis, who did not survive their 20s.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO