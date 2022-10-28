Read full article on original website
‘It felt like a kid again playing backyard football’: Hawkeyes enjoy feel-good win
Iowa broke out of their slump with a 33-13 victory over Northwestern, notching their first win in nearly a month. The Hawkeyes dominated in all three phases: Posting a season high in points, sacks, and Drew Stevens drilled a season long 54-yard field goal. No “That’s football“s today from KF, he’s just happy to be back in the win column.
Scott County Attorney candidates on plea deals vs trials
Decision 2022 is now nine days away. That Tuesday night on Nov. 8 we’ll finally have some answers about who you picked in county races, the state legislature, governor’s races and both chambers of congress. Candidates are spending millions of dollars trying to get your vote. Of course...
Park band set to kick off 55th year
A musical journey around the globe will open the 55th season of the Bettendorf Park Band at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium of Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. The public is welcome and admission is free.
QC brothers honored to play heroic WWII brothers
Quad Cities brothers Emmanuel and Eric Juarez play real-life World War II heroes and siblings Joe and Frank Sandoval in a new film premiering Veterans Day weekend. Fourth Wall Films’ new Hero Street documentary, “An Infantryman From Hero Street” will be shown at the Putnam’s Giant Screen Theater (1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Both Eric, 28, and Manny, 31, are thrilled to both have the opportunity to honor the sacrifice of the Sandovals of Silvis, who did not survive their 20s.
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
QC documentary filmmakers win two regional Emmys
Moline-based documentary filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle have earned their second and third Mid-America Emmy awards. On Facebook Sunday, they announced with their partner Garry McGee that their film, “Jean Seberg: Actress Activist Icon” won an Emmy in the Historical Documentary category last night, Oct. 29. “We share...
Scott County Attorney candidates on public defender shortage crisis
We’re back with Kelly Cunningham-Haan and Caleb Copley. There’s a serious problem in the Scott County Court system right now: There is a shortage of public defenders. Iowa doesn’t pay public defenders well. It has a system that encourages law firms to step up to fill the void, but they’re reluctant to. This puts the constitutional right to a fair trial and a speedy trial at risk.
Man shot in Muscatine
One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
QC stages work to add more color, diversity
When Circa ’21 on Nov. 9 opens the Irving Berlin holiday musical, “White Christmas,” the color of the title could refer not just to snow. Like many Quad Cities theatrical productions, the 22-member cast will be comprised of all white actors. More than a year after Quad City Music Guild led a concerted effort to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on local stages, progress remains challenging and slow going.
Health department holds last walk-in flu shot clinic
The Rock Island County Health Department (RICHD) will hold its last 2022 walk-in flu vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during the same time as the ongoing Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The CDC advises that everyone 6 months and older can get the COVID primary vaccine or booster and the...
Scott County Attorney candidates discuss juvenile crime
We’re back with Kelly Cunningham-Haan and Caleb Copley. Scott County recently broke ground on a new juvenile detention center. There was some controversy about the location and the true need for it. “When you are dealing with juveniles who are committing violent crimes, one of the things that I...
QC beam systems maker announces major expansion
PCT Ebeam and Integration, LLC, a manufacturer of electron beam systems and provider of system integration services, on Tuesday announced a major expansion to the company’s manufacturing facility in northwest Davenport. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the PCT Ebeam offices, in the...
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers ups Corey Harrell Jr. reward to $20,000
UPDATE, Oct. 31, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: A total of $20,000 is now offered as reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Corey Harrell Jr. Exactly four years ago, on Oct. 31, 2018, Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in...
Crews on scene of house fire early Sunday
Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that started shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a house at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport. A haze of smoke still hung in the air as crews used fans to remove smoke from the home on the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard.
Muscatine Art Center presents Mo Willems exhibition ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART’
The Muscatine Art Center presents a Mo Willems exhibition, ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART.’. The exhibit runs November 3 through February 5. According to a release:. Mo Willems has entertained children and adults for more than a decade with his award-winning ‘ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’ early reader series. Willems is a master of rendering emotional expression. A mere raise of Piggie’s eyebrow or Elephant Gerald’s toothy smile provide visual clues to the characters’ feelings. Willems uses simple vocabulary, 40 to 50 unique words per book and clever text treatments, including various sizes, bolding, ALL CAPS, and italics, to maximum effect.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old girl found
UPDATE, November 1, 3:35 p.m. According to a press release from the Dixon Police Department, Jadin Casas has been located. The department wishes to thank everyone who assisted in finding her. Earlier: The Dixon Police Department is seeking assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Jadin Casas. Jadin was last seen on...
Police allege suspect used 4 credit cards in 3 minutes for fraudulent purchases
A 47-year-old Bettendorf man faces two felony charges after police allege he used four credit cards that weren’t his within three minutes for thousands of dollars of Walmart items. Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.
13-year-old arrested after robbery, carjacking in bi-state incident
Davenport Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a Monday night robbery/carjacking. About 8:41 p.m. Monday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Avenue, Davenport, for a report of a robbery/carjacking, a news release says. Officers were told that a victim was robbed of her vehicle...
