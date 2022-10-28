Almost 50 years after it was written, Katherine Dunn’s novel Toad will be released Tuesday. Best known for her third novel, Geek Love, Dunn was a writer, journalist, radio host, and literary-cult icon who spent much of her life in Portland. She went to high school in Tigard before attending Reed College during the 1960s, where she began writing her first novel, Attic. After finishing Truck in 1971, she hosted a literary radio show on KBOO before becoming a creative writing instructor at Lewis & Clark College and Pacific University. Dunn, 70, died in May 2016 in Portland.

