Katherine Dunn’s ‘Toad’ sees publication nearly 50 years after completion

Almost 50 years after it was written, Katherine Dunn’s novel Toad will be released Tuesday. Best known for her third novel, Geek Love, Dunn was a writer, journalist, radio host, and literary-cult icon who spent much of her life in Portland. She went to high school in Tigard before attending Reed College during the 1960s, where she began writing her first novel, Attic. After finishing Truck in 1971, she hosted a literary radio show on KBOO before becoming a creative writing instructor at Lewis & Clark College and Pacific University. Dunn, 70, died in May 2016 in Portland.
LitWatch November: Here Comes the Portland Book Festival

It’s November, and to many Oregon readers that undoubtedly means Portland Book Festival time! The festival celebrating books, authors, nationally celebrated writers and local literary talent alike is back, and this year marks the first full-scale in-person event in two years. During the 2020 pandemic, Portland Book Festival went virtual and returned in 2021 with a hybrid event offering a partial-capacity festival in downtown Portland, in addition to online workshops, readings, and more.
