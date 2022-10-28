ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Gibson Might Start World Series Game 5 for Phillies, but Don’t Panic

Following the postponement of World Series Game 3, Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson announced that the team's slated starters for the remainder of the series would change. Instead of Noah Syndergaard, who was originally scheduled to take the ball in Game 3, Ranger Suárez will start on Tuesday. Aaron Nola,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Clayton McCullough Will Stay on LA Coaching Staff

The Royals had a managerial opening after firing Mike Matheny, and Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough had been a finalist for the job. But on Monday, the Royals announced that they were hiring Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro as manager, which means McCullough will be staying in L.A., at least for now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Triple-A Toledo manager Lloyd McClendon won't return to Detroit Tigers in 2023

The Detroit Tigers will have a new manager in Triple-A Toledo next season. Lloyd McClendon, who managed the Mud Hens to an 87-63 record, won't return to the organization for the 2023 season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. After this season ended, McClendon met with vice president of player development Ryan Garko. The Tigers were looking to move on from the longtime coach, while McClendon wanted to seek opportunities in the major leagues. ...
DETROIT, MI

