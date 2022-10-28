Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Stars of 'Tina' musical talk about transforming into Tina Turner for Cincinnati audiences
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From the moment the curtain rises, audiences at “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” are treated to a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. “There has never been a show where the woman who you are coming to see—you see her in every single scene,” said Naomi Rodgers.
WKRC
Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
WKRC
Gangster movie starring Robert De Niro to film in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Robert De Niro will be filming an upcoming gangster movie in the Cincinnati area. The mobster drama, called "Wise Guys," follows a feud between two Italian-American crime bosses in the mid-20th century. It's a style for which De Niro is famous, having starred in blockbuster films such...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WKRC
Still looking for Halloween plans? Here's some spooky events happening in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's Halloween Eve, and it's not too late to make some holiday plans!. If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate on Halloween, here's some spooky options around the Tri-State:. Haunted attractions. The Dent Schoolhouse; Dent; 7:30-10:30 p.m. The USS Nightmare; Newport, Ky.; 7:30-11 p.m. Bobby Mackeys Ghost...
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
WKRC
Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
WKRC
Pets find forever homes at Cincinnati Animal Care's Halloween Bazaar event
PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Some furry friends are leaving the shelter for good Sunday night. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society hosted it's inaugural Halloween Bazaar adoption event at the adoption center in Pleasant Ridge. People got to see adoptable dogs and kittens at the new facility on Highland...
WKRC
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
WKRC
Congressman's niece among those killed in Seoul Halloween stampede
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) - A deadly stampede at a Halloween celebration in Seoul left more than 150 people dead. Junior and nursing student at the University of Kentucky, Anne Gieske was one of two Americans killed during Sunday's tragedy. Gieske grew up in the Tri-State. Before she was a...
WKRC
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
WKRC
Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
WKRC
Northern Kentucky woman among more than 150 killed in South Korea crowd surge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman was among the more than 150 people who were killed in South Korea during Halloween festivities Saturday. The University of Kentucky announced in a press release Sunday that 20-year-old Anne Gieske, a student from Northern Kentucky, died during the surge. Gieske was a nursing...
WKRC
2 local casinos considered for licenses for sports betting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Plans for sports betting in the Tri-State take a step forward. The Ohio Casino Control Commission is expected to meet Wednesday to consider licenses for both Hard Rock Casino and Miami Valley Gaming. The applications for both call for sports betting on-site as well as online. The...
WKRC
Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
WKRC
Man killed in early morning shooting in Northside
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside turned fatal early Monday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Tyrese Woodkins, was shot at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
WKRC
'Had to get out of there': Xavier employee helps save 2 women from house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire in Norwood Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the home at Webster Street and Hopkins Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. “Heavy, heavy fire conditions when we arrived,” Tom McCabe said. “Floor to ceiling fire.”...
Comments / 0