Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Taylor Swift plans Cincinnati stop during 'Eras' tour

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pop star Taylor Swift is coming to the Tri-State this summer. She will be performing at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The stop is part of her "Eras" tour. This is big news considering the top 10 on the Billboard chart are all singles from her...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gangster movie starring Robert De Niro to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Robert De Niro will be filming an upcoming gangster movie in the Cincinnati area. The mobster drama, called "Wise Guys," follows a feud between two Italian-American crime bosses in the mid-20th century. It's a style for which De Niro is famous, having starred in blockbuster films such...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Halloween 'Brews and Boos' takes over Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - "Brews and Boos" took over Newport on the Levee Saturday night. People wore their best spooky costumes, and enjoyed live music and entertainment from a DJ. Some people even brought their pets in costumes, too. Restaurants also offered drink specials.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WKRC

Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at Northern Kentucky home

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews responded to heavy flames shooting from a home in Northern Kentucky Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a home on Sixth Avenue in Dayton around 1 a.m. Initial reports were that people were trapped in the home, but Local 12 was told everyone was able to make it out.
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

2 local casinos considered for licenses for sports betting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Plans for sports betting in the Tri-State take a step forward. The Ohio Casino Control Commission is expected to meet Wednesday to consider licenses for both Hard Rock Casino and Miami Valley Gaming. The applications for both call for sports betting on-site as well as online. The...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Child injured in Avondale hit-and-run

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that injured a child. In happened at the corner of Washington and Rockdale Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police say a driver rear ended another car before bumping into a four year old child that was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man killed in early morning shooting in Northside

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a shooting in Northside turned fatal early Monday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said Tyrese Woodkins, was shot at about 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Colerain Avenue and Kirby Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

