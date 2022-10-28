Read full article on original website
Buccaneers Sign Two Former 2020 Super Bowl Champions
Two familiar faces in Tampa Bay have re-joined the Buccaneers, after being signed to the team's practice squad.
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Report: Dolphins Trade for 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
View the original article to see embedded media. The 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wilson was flourishing in recent weeks, largely due to an injury to starting tailback Elijah Mitchell. However, due...
Calvin Ridley ‘Bizarre’ Trade: Falcons Send Suspended WR to Jaguars - Live-Blog NFL Tracker
NOV 1 SUSPENDED RIDLEY ... GET TRADED?! The bizarre story of Calvin Ridley keeps getting a little more bizarre. The Jacksonville Jaguars, very much in need of difference-makers, were about a year ago exploring the idea of trading for unhappy Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley. But a few problems...
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Brandin Cooks Supported by Deshaun Watson As Texans Trade With Cowboys Falls Through
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks took to Twitter immediately after the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline concluded and he seemed to be expressing his displeasure with the Houston Texans after the franchise failed to move him Tuesday afternoon. And his tweet received support from former Texans quarterback Deshaun...
Former Bucs’ Divisional Rival Star Traded to Jacksonville Jaguars
With the trade deadline looming large on Tuesday at 4 pm ET, many of the teams in the NFC South division remained steadfast and quiet, making no moves up to that point until the Atlanta Falcons traded away a once-thought-of cornerstone piece in WR Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Claypool Traded to NFC North But Not Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Chicago Bears, recognizing that young quarterback Justin Fields needed help at receiver, have acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick, according to multiple reports. Will the Green Bay Packers, whose veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, also needs help at receiver,...
Bills Trade for Nyheim Hines From Colts
Minutes before the NFL trade deadline, the Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Colts, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay announced Tuesday. In return, the Bills sent running back Zack Moss and a sixth-round pick that could potentially turn into a fifth-rounder to the Colts, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Broncos Trade OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins
Bradley Chubb is a Bronco no longer. On Tuesday, roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins acquired Denver's star outside linebacker in exchange for a 2023 first-round draft pick (owned by the 49ers), a 2024 fourth-round selection, and running back Chase Edmonds. The Broncos also surrendered...
What the T.J. Hockenson Trade Means For the Vikings This Year and Beyond
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made an aggressive move on trade deadline day, acquiring Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Lions. To make the deal happen, the Vikings sent a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third for a 2023 fourth and a 2024 conditional fourth, which will become a fifth-rounder if the Vikings win a playoff game this season.
New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline
There won't be any new receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks, or any other faces riding in from other teams to reinforce the New York Giants' depth, as general manager Joe Schoen refrained from getting involved in what was a wild final few hours before the league's trade deadline. Schoen is projected to...
Houston Still Has a Problem with Henry
When asked on Thursday, Derrick Henry did not want to hear about what he has done against the Houston Texans throughout his career. “I don’t try to live in the past,” he said. “I’ve had some good games, but every year is different.”. Then on Sunday,...
Texans vs. Eagles injury report: WR Nico Collins still unavailable to practice
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 9 as they gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football from NRG Stadium Nov. 3. The Texans held a walkthrough and the participation is merely an estimation. Nevertheless the club listed receiver Nico Collins (groin)...
What Have Five-Game Win Streaks Meant to Previous Titans Teams?
NASHVILLE – Five-game win streaks don’t come every season. Not for the Tennessee Titans, at least. Their current run of five triumphs, the most recent by a 17-10 score at Houston, put them in firm control of the AFC South and positioned them among the best teams in the AFC as the race for playoff seeding begins to take shape.
Former 49ers GM John McVay Dies at 91
Former 49ers general manager John McVay—who helmed the most successful stretch in franchise history with five Super Bowl titles from 1981 to ’94—died on Tuesday, the NFL announced. He was 91 years old. McVay—whose grandson, Sean, is the current head coach of the Rams—spent over two decades...
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
