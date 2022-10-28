Read full article on original website
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
Steelers Will Be Without Key Player vs. Eagles This Weekend
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing one of their top contributors on special teams this Sunday. Veteran kicker Chris Boswell has been downgraded to out due to a groin injury. Boswell, 31, didn't participate in Friday's practice. The Steelers initially listed him as questionable for Week 8. Pittsburgh doesn't have...
thecomeback.com
Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense
There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
Yardbarker
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
Bears QB Justin Fields made a hilariously athletic leap over Micah Parsons and gave the Cowboys an easy touchdown in the process
Justin Fields jumped to avoid hitting Micah Parsons after a turnover, when hitting Micah Parsons was the one thing he had to do.
FOX Sports
Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who...
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
Yardbarker
New York Giants preparing to make big change at right tackle after Evan Neal injury
The New York Giants are preparing to replace two starters on the offensive line in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks. They lost both Ben Bredeson to a knee injury and Evan Neal to an MCL sprain against Jacksonville, despite managing to pull out the win courtesy of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Yardbarker
Vikings CB Cam Dantzler on Mike Zimmer: ‘Nobody knows the inside story’
Eliminating the toxicity from the culture of the Minnesota Vikings was presumably at the top of first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell’s to-do list. Perhaps one of the players most affected by former head coach Mike Zimmer’s antics was cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who recently admitted to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com, that he had a bit of an identity crisis after Zimmer benched him in favor of Bashaud Breeland last year.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Eagles run by Steelers-how it happened, key numbers
A look at how the Eagles blew out the Steelers on Sunday and some of the numbers leading to the Steelers 2-6 start to the season with the bye week coming
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams
Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shellshocked, Huberdeau Takes a Poo
SEATTLE — Greetings from my new least favorite NHL city. The Pittsburgh Penguins sat in their locker stalls, still partially dressed in their gear, staring straight ahead. They sat stoically, waiting for the four media members, PHN included, to begin picking at what was wrong after they lost their fourth straight game. Around the NHL, Jim Rutherford told the Vancouver Canucks that he would start putting players on the NHL trade block if they didn’t start winning. Shane Wright could be sent back to juniors. The Bruins and David Pastrnak are a ways apart on a new deal.
FOX Sports
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0...
Yardbarker
Seahawks QB Geno Smith dedicates latest win to former Giants bosses
Geno Smith insisted that the Seattle Seahawks’ 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at Lumen Field wasn’t about revenge in his book. However, snapping the four-game win streak of his former team had to be a little vindicating for the 32-year-old signal caller, who was thrust into a quarterback controversy in 2017 with the Giants when then-head coach Ben McAdoo infamously ended Eli Manning’s streak of 210 consecutive starts — the second-longest streak in NFL history — to play Smith for only one game, benching him the following week.
